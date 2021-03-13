WESTERLY — Just days away from St. Patrick's Day, Íde Motherway Koulbanis is counting on the luck of the Irish to help shed light on her shenanigans and inspire others to perform small acts of kindness.
Koulbanis, a native of County Cork, Ireland, has a sparkling personality, a close-knit circle of friends, and a group called "Íde's Shenanigans with wine and a 5K." A comfortably organized group of female friends, Shenanigans raises money for various charitable causes — then rewards members for their efforts with cocktails, camaraderie and lots of laughs.
Koulbanis said the group came together last summer, shortly after she spotted an intriguing post on social media.
Koulbanis, who teaches French and world cultures at Westerly Middle School, said she was browsing through Facebook one summer morning, when a post with the title "Wine 5K" grabbed her attention.
It was appealing for a number of reasons, joked Koulbanis, a married mother of two. And not only for the wine and cocktails. Koulbanis said she has true empathy for all the nonprofits that have been unable to hold in-person fundraising events during the pandemic.
"It's terrible what these charities have lost," she said.
Koulbanis quickly shared the post with her circle of friends, who were inspired inspired to localize the idea.
"The idea was that you get a group of people together to run 5 kilometers, and then celebrate afterwards with drinks," she said. Members kick in a contribution to cover the cost of the potables and a little extra for the donation.
Koulbanis said it didn't take long before she and her pals decided to pick up the pace. They registered for their first Wine 5k event online, got "some swag," and made donations to an organization called the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation.
"We had such a blast we decided to make one of our own and turn it into a monthly event," she said, explaining that members of Shenanigans group decided to take turns choosing a group or charity to support.
"Each month one of us would choose a theme," she said, "and choose a good cause to support."
Initially, she said, the plan was to get together for "laughs, exercise and, of course, shenanigans."
"In August, September and October, we did just that," she said. "We met at Avondale preserve, and either walked or ran our 5 kilometers and then shared a cocktail together."
Koulbanis created a private Facebook page for the group where they posted selfies of team members running and sipping cocktails, and updates about the theme of the month, the cocktail of the month and the cocktail delivery.
During the warmer summer months, when outside, socially-distanced social gatherings were de rigueur, and things went smoothly.
In September, they raised money for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in memory of one Shenanigans runner who lost her dad to the disease, Koulbanis said.
In October, she said, they raised money for Abby Gencarelli, a local youngster battling leukemia who had just had a stem cell transplant.
When November rolled around — along with a spike in cases of COVID-19 — they had to get creative.
"We didn't let it stop us," said Koulbanis. Instead, they decided to complete the runs or walks on individually and find a new way to toast their accomplishments.
One Friday evening in November, she said, she drove around town with a friend and delivered cocktails featuring mulled wine to each of the women in the group. "Our monthly 5Ks look and feel a little different. But we will prevail."
They have continued with their COVID-19-style 5Ks since then, she said, and will continue until it's safe for everyone to congregate once again.
In November, the friends ran for the Colon Cancer Foundation. In December, they conducted a toy drive for the Jonnycake Center. In January, they chose the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation and in February, they raised more than $400 for the Westerly WARM Center.
For March, the group has decided to virtually cross the pond and raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society, a cause dear to Koulbanis' heart. Koulbanis, the youngest child in a family of five, lost her brother, Barry, to osteosarcoma in 1990, when he was just a teenager.
Ever since Barry died, she said, her mom has been involved with the cancer society, which holds a Daffodil Day fundraiser every March.
"So for our March 5K, we'll be donating to the Irish Cancer Society in memory of my brother, Barry," Koulbanis said. "And the date happens to coincide with Daffodil Day."
Koulbanis said she's even come up with a new cocktail for the event, one that includes Irish whiskey.
"It's Jameson's and ginger," she said with a laugh.
Karyn Champlin, a special education teacher at Dunns Corners School and an original Shenanigans member, said she looks forward to the monthly events.
"We love our Shenanigans group," Champlin said via Facebook Messenger. "And it's great to see us come together and raise money for great causes."
"It inspires us to be a little nicer and to share a little something," said Koulbanis. "Maybe we can inspire others to do small acts of kindness."
"It feels nice to make a little bit of a difference," she added.
To donate to the Irish Cancer Society, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ide-koulbanis?fbclid=IwAR3IyQSDYGd_abx2rz2HCFEwOn9O7GN2yP54jU9uZ9WKk06mIEzQk2G9Eu8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.