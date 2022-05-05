WESTERLY — Dennis Algiere, who has served as a state senator since 1993, has decided not to seek reelection when voters go to the polls in November.
Now 61, Algiere was first elected to represent District 26, which he did until January 2003, when the state's election districts were redrawn and he started representing District 38. He was appointed Senate deputy minority leader in 1995, and in 1997, the Republican caucus elected him minority leader.
A Westerly native who graduated from Westerly High School in 1978, he earned a bachelor's degree from Providence College in 1982, a master's degree from Northeastern University and a law degree from the University of Massachusetts School of Law. He works as executive vice president for the Washington Trust Company. It is not unusual to see Algiere, dressed in a shirt and tie, driving a Westerly Fire Department truck to the scene of an emergency in his role as a volunteer firefighter. He served one term on the Town Council, from 1990-1992.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
