WESTERLY — A seven-month project to replace the Department of Environmental Management’s boat ramp on Main Street and install floating docks for boaters should be complete within weeks, according to a DEM spokesman.
Michael Healey said Monday that the state agency is aiming to reopen the boat launch in mid-May, provided the weather cooperates and no unexpected issues crop up.
“The ramp is in, the concrete abutment is complete, and next up is the pile and dock installation,” Healey said. “There was about a month-and-a-half of downtime while waiting for the docks to be delivered and for a larger barge to mobilize to remove the sheet-pile cofferdam.”
The popular boat ramp, owned and maintained by DEM, provides access to the Pawcatuck River and is used by recreational boaters and paddlers alike.
The work, announced last October, includes removing and disposing of the existing concrete ramp and building a new 20-foot-wide pre-cast concrete ramp in the same footprint.
The new ramp will have adjacent floating docks positioned in an L-shape, replacing the deteriorating fixed-dock system. The new docks will allow boaters to tie off their vessels and improve resiliency to rising water levels, according to DEM.
The replacement cost comes to about $500,000 and is being financed by Rhode Island’s share of money from the federal Sports Fish Recreation Act.
Commonly known as the Dingell-Johnson Act, the Sport Fish Restoration Program is a user-pay, user-benefit program that is funded from taxes on motorboat fuel, fishing equipment and the purchase of some boats.
Administered at the federal level by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the program invests these taxes into financial assistance for state management agencies to make boating infrastructure improvements. Through it, similar saltwater boat ramp projects have been completed at DEM properties including the Quonnie Breachway, Galilee boat ramp in Narragansett and Goddard State Park ramp in Warwick.
The engineering design firm for the project is GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. GZA’s services include engineering, design, permitting and construction phase oversight for a total of $66,300. The construction work is being done by Atlantic Marine Construction LLC, of Westerly.
The project was designed by staff of the DEM Division of Planning and Development and The Nature Conservancy.
“The Nature Conservancy is one of DEM’s most important partners, without whom projects like this and many others simply would not get done to make Rhode Island a better place,” Healey said.
When the project was announced, state leaders touted its recreational and economic benefits.
“Along with the clear benefit of providing a first-class facility for boaters, anglers and paddlers to launch onto the Pawcatuck River and points beyond, this replacement project involves the work of a Rhode Island construction firm and local people, which makes it a win-win,” Gov. Dan McKee said.
DEM Director Terry Gray said the project combines and highlights several DEM priorities, including clean water, fishery conservation, outdoor recreational opportunities and ensuring shoreline and fishing access across Rhode Island.
“Boat ramps are an important shared, public resource and anglers, recreational boaters and paddlers from Westerly and beyond rely on the Main Street boat ramp to connect with nature,” Gray said.
