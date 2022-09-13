Voters overwhelmingly chose Victoria Gu as their candidate to run for the vacant 38th District state Senate seat in November in Tuesday's Rhode Island Primary.
Gu tallied 1,204 votes, 61.8% of the total. Trailing Gu was Westerly Town Council President Sharon Ahern, who garnered 31.3% of the votes (611).
In third place was Michael T. Niemeyer with 134 votes (6.9%).
All vote tallies are unofficial.
Check back for more coverage Wednesday at thewesterlysun.com and in Thursday's paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.