Democratic voters in the 38th District on Tuesday overwhelmingly chose Victoria Gu as their candidate to run in November for the state Senate seat vacated by Dennis L. Algiere.
Gu dominated the vote across the three towns that encompass the district (Westerly, part of Charlestown and part of South Kingstown), tallying 1,859 votes (65.8%) to 787 (27.8%) for her closest challenger, Westerly Town Council President Sharon Ahern. Michael T. Niemeyer received 181 votes (6.4%).
In Westerly, Gu tallied 1,204 votes, 61.8% of the total. Ahern garnered 31.3% of the votes (611) and Niemeyer got 134 (6.9%).
In Charlestown, Gu increased her percentage with 77% of the votes (370), while Ahern had 108 (21.3%) and Niemeyer 30 (5.9%).
All vote tallies are unofficial.
