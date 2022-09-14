Strong support from all three towns in Rhode Island's 38th District helped carry Victoria Gu to a decisive victory in the Democratic primary for state Senate Tuesday.
Gu, who lives in Charlestown, defeated fellow Sharon Ahern and Michael Niemeyer handily, receiving more than 65% of the votes in the three-way race.
The Harvard-educated Gu is hopeful that party unity will carry over into the general election, as she joins a crowded field seeking to take the reins from state Sen. Dennis Algiere, a Republican who is retiring after three decades in office.
“I am so grateful to be the Democratic nominee for state Senate,” Gu said in a release early Wednesday. “I want to thank all the friends and community members who supported me. I also want to thank Michael Niemeyer and Sharon Ahern for running spirited campaigns, and I look forward to the general election.”
Neither Gu nor Ahern responded to phone messages asking for comment on the results of the primary.
Gu dominated the vote across the three towns that encompass the district, which represents Westerly, part of Charlestown and part of South Kingstown, tallying 1,859 total votes, or 65.8% of the total. Ahern tallied 787 votes, 27.8%, and Niemeyer finished with 181, 6.4%.
In Westerly, Gu garnered 1,204 votes (61.8%); Ahern tallied 611 votes (31.3%); and Niemeyer finished with 134 votes (6.9%).
Results were even more lopsided in neighboring Charlestown, where Gu garnered 370 votes (72.8%); Ahern tallied 108 votes (21.3%); and Niemeyer finished with 30 votes (5.9%). In South Kingstown, Gu received 285 votes (77%); Ahern had 68 votes (18.4%); and Niemeyer finished with 17 votes (4.6%).
Born in Illinois, Gu moved to South Kingstown, where she grew up, with her family at the age of 2. She was raised by her parents, who emigrated from China, and went on to earn a degree in economics from Harvard. She currently lives in Charlestown and works as a senior software engineer for LunaYou, a maternal well-being platform that partners with Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and aspires to provide services to women in multiple states.
She is chairwoman of the Charlestown Resiliency Commission, and said in an interview over the summer that if elected she would use her experience to focus on addressing the escalating cost of homeownership and shoreline access in the district.
“We have seen the cost of living go up and the housing market become more and more volatile, especially in Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown. There are fewer families and more out-of-towners who only come in during the summertime,” Gu said. “We must make it easier for people who have roots here to stay here.”
She promised to be a champion of these issues, which have recently been addressed in the state’s House of Representatives, but have languished in the Senate.
Gu also said she would use her education to encourage evidence-based approaches to problems the state faces. She said the state must also do more to help senior citizens live healthy lives in housing they can afford.
Come November, Gu will need to convince the district’s voters that she is the best of four options on the ballot. Republican Westin Place and independent candidates Caswell Cooke Jr., a member of the Westerly Town Council, and Robert DeVillers, a longtime business owner in the community, are also vying to earn the seat.
Cooke is executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association, co-owner of The Haven Express, formerly Seafood Haven, and a real estate agent. He is currently completing his seventh overall term on the Westerly Town Council, has worked on presidential campaigns and served three times as an alternate delegate at the Republican National Convention.
After running his business, Bob's Motorcycles Sales, on Route 3 for 30 years, DeVillers is now semi-retired. He said if elected, he hopes to build a coalition of like-minded senators who are committed to action and accomplishing goals rather than partisan stalemates.
Place, a resident of Bradford, is an independent owner/operator truck driver who works mostly in the Northeast. If elected, Place said, he would work to make the state a more family- and business-friendly environment.
