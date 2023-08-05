WESTERLY — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health announced Friday that a mosquito sample collected in Westerly is the first of 2023 that has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Overall, DEM collected 199 samples of mosquitoes from 36 traps set statewide on July 24. All other samples tested negative for West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. To date, Massachusetts has announced 21 West Nile findings and Connecticut has announced three findings. The findings are expected because mosquito-borne diseases become more prevalent in southern New England as the summer progresses and the first detection of West Nile in Rhode Island each year typically occurs in early August.
West Nile Virus has become firmly established throughout North America, in both urban and rural settings. To date, neither Rhode Island, Massachusetts nor Connecticut have reported any findings of EEE in mosquitoes, humans or animals. Although extremely rare in humans, EEE is very serious and has a much higher human mortality rate than West Nile Virus.
West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and is much more prevalent than EEE. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, according to DEM. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. DEM and the health deapartment advise Rhode Islanders to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost.
