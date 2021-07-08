PROVIDENCE — The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa are expected to hit the southern coast of New England on Friday, bringing anticipated wind gusts of up to 45 mph, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is warning the public of rip currents and high surf that could be caused by the storm.
DEM officials issued a warning Thursday, a precautionary effort to inform the public and prevent the need for a dangerous emergency response during the height of the storm. The warning will continue through Saturday, officials said.
Officials are urging those along the shoreline, such as saltwater anglers, to avoid getting too close to areas where waves are breaking. Slippery rocks are hazardous and even lethal during tropical storms. Onlookers are also advised to stay away from rocky coastal areas during storm events.
"Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass over southeast New England on Friday, and the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the area with tropical storm force winds from Friday morning until Friday afternoon," DEM said in a press release. "These weather conditions can be of danger to onlookers and surfcasters standing on rocks along the shoreline in coastal areas such as Beavertail State Park, Black Point and Camp Cronin in Narragansett."
In addition, increased sea swells of seven to 12 feet could cause difficult navigation for operators of small craft. Strong winds are expected to cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring pockets of heavy rain Thursday night into Friday morning, with the potential for two to four inches of rainfall. Flash flooding may occur, especially in areas with poor drainage.
No coastal or storm surge flooding is expected.
Wind gusts of 15-25 mph are expected on Friday, with gusts to 45 mph expected along the southern coast.
— Jason Vallee
