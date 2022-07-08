The Department of Environmental Management Division of Marine Fisheries and the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association have received increased of reports of anglers catching smooth puffer fish in Rhode Island waters. This member of the puffer family can be a serious threat to anglers’ health if not cleaned properly.
Usually entirely gray to olive-gray, smooth puffer fish are darker above than below; sides somewhat silvery. The body is entirely unscaled except for the prickly belly and underside of the head. It inhabits inshore and near-shore areas, over sand or mud bottoms.
The neurotoxins in puffers responsible for illness and death are tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin, which adversely affect the human central nervous system. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, these toxins are deadlier than cyanide and there are no known antidotes for these toxins. Also, these toxins cannot be frozen or cooked out. Toxins can be found in all organs of the smooth puffer, intestines, and even in the skin.
Smooth puffers should not be used for bait or chum. If a smoother puffer is caught, the fish should be taken off the hook carefully and released.
The northern puffer fish is commonly found in Rhode Island waters. The fish usually features black/dark green spots and saddles and a yellow to white belly. It has tiny jet-black pepper spots scattered over most of pigmented surface. Lower sides of the body have a row of black, elongate, bar-like markings. The northern puffer is a club-shaped fish that puffs up into a ball in self-defense. Unlike many other pufferfish species, the flesh of the northern puffer is not poisonous, however, some scientists believe there are low-level toxins in the skin and organs. Anglers are advised to thoroughly clean the northern puffer of all skin and viscera before eating.
For more information about recreational saltwater fishing, visit dem.ri.gov/marine.
