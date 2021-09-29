PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will begin stocking trout in fresh waters across Rhode Island from Friday, Oct. 1, to Friday, Oct. 8, for the fall fishing season.
The following local locations will be stocked with rainbow and brook trout: Charlestown, Kings Factory Bridge, Pawcatuck River; Hopkinton, Bradford Landing, Pawcatuck River; and Cronan Landing, Wood River; Richmond, Carolina Trout Pond; Meadow Brook Pond; Grantville, Route 95 underpass, Wood River; and Woodville, Wood River; and Hope Valley, Dow Athletic Field & Dam, Wood River.
Other locations in the state being stocked include those in South Kingstown, Exeter, Coventry, North Kingstown, Tiverton, Lincoln, Foster, Glocester, East Providence and Burrillville.
Water levels and temperatures at these locations will be reassessed at the time of stocking. Due to low water conditions and algae alerts, several areas normally stocked with trout are not being stocked. When conditions improve later in the season, other areas may be considered for trout stocking.
Daily trout stocking updates will be available at facebook.com/RIFishwildlife or by calling 401-789-0281 or 401-539-0019.
