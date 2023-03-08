The Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will offer a lineup of free educational programs and events for Rhode Islanders of all ages:
Cinder Worm Workshop with Fly Tying instruction will be held on Tuesday, May 2 and 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and Fly Fishing on Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. to dark, at Ninigret Pond in Charlestown. To register, contact Marisa Podbros at marisa_padbros@fws.gov or 401-213-4400.
The following classes will be held at the DFW Outreach Education Office in Exeter: Bowhunter Education certification class for ages 12 and older, Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Junior Hunter Education class for ages 17 and under on Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Learn to Hunt class for beginners, Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.; Hunter Education classes for adults, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 4 to 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Turkey Hunting class, Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the Great Swamp Shooting Range in West Kingston, a Firearm Skills Workshop, will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.
On Tuesday, April 11, from 7 to 6:30 p.m., a Sky Dance Night Date event will be held for adults at Arcadia Management Area in Exeter.
For more information, or to register for these events, visit dem.ri.gov/events.
