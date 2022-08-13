The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has partnered with Rhode Island’s chapters of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Ducks Unlimited and GottaQ SmokeHouse BBQ to hold the eighth annual Youth Waterfowl Training and Mentored Hunt this fall. Youths ages 12 to 15 who have completed a hunter education class may register. Applications are due by Thursday, Aug. 25.
The multi-day event includes training and a cookout for youth and their parents and a mentored hunt. The training and cookout, on Sunday, Oct. 2, will include a barbecue lunch and will prepare the young hunters by providing an overview of hunting rules and regulations, firearm safety, and waterfowl identification. Participants will also have an opportunity to shoot clay targets during the training. Clay targets, safety gear, and 12- and 20-gauge ammunition will be provided by DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife during the training.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the waterfowl hunt participants will be paired with experienced mentors and partake in a mentored youth waterfowl hunt, followed by breakfast and a demonstration of proper field dressing techniques. A current R.I. hunting license and Harvest Information Program permit are required for participation.
In addition to the application, a writing assignment focused on the importance of being a youth leader and role model is must also be submitted. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance into the program in September. For more information or to apply, visit dem.ri.gov/waterfowl.
Youth waterfowl hunting days will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, to provide an opportunity for youth hunters, ages 12 to 15, to hunt ducks and geese. Youth hunters are required to possess a current Rhode Island hunting license and Harvest Information Program permit. Parents or guardians assisting youths are prohibited from possessing a firearm and hunting during the youth waterfowl hunting days.
A complete schedule of hunter educational offerings is available on our website. For more information, visit www.dem.ri.gov/huntfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.