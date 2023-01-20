WESTERLY — The next step in the redevelopment of the former Westerly Marina property — an environmental study to look for possible contaminants — will be completed by mid-2023.
Rachel Simpson, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s program coordinator for its Targeted Brownfield Assessment program, explained how the program is being used as part of efforts to reinvigorate the 23 Margin St. site, which is owned by the town.
The DEM applies regularly for federal Environmental Protection Agency grants to assess brownfields, or properties that have the potential to be contaminated based on the history of the site.
The state agency is in the process of performing the first of a two-phase environmental site assessment, Simpson told a group of residents, officials and others at a public information session Thursday.
“It’s like a background check on the site,” Simpson said.
The second phase of the work involves installing soil borings and groundwater monitoring wells to test the soil and water for contamination, Simpson said.
“Then we do a remedial action work plan. We put together a plan to fix the problem at the site,” she said. “Once it gets to that stage, it goes back into the town’s hands.”
The municipality then has the option to apply for available and eligible cleanup funding, according to the DEM.
Westerly approached the DEM last year with interest in investigating the marina site, Simpson said.
“Marinas have a history of potential metals and petroleum products in the soil,” she said. “Based off what we do know, marinas don’t have too much contamination.”
Simpson said the Phase 1 assessment should be complete by the end of this month. Phase 2 would begin after that, but within the next few months, she said.
“After we get the Phase 2 results we put it into a report, DEM takes a look at that and we issue the next-step letter,” she said.
That prompts GZA Geoenvironmental, the contractor hired by the state, to create a remedial action work plan that summarizes how any contamination found at the site would be addressed.
“Everything should be done by the end of the year and very likely much sooner than that,” she said.
Remediation work depends on where contamination is found and its levels. A “hotspot” area of fuel or metals, for example, is easy to dig out of the ground, Simpson said.
“Other things could include capping, which consists of putting clean soil on top of the contaminated area and then putting a use restriction on that property, which would limit it to industrial/commercial purposes,” she said.
A 25-year lease from the town to the Trebisacci family to operate the marina expired Oct. 31.
In April 2022, the Town Council opted not to renew the lease, and planning and economic development officials have been at work to evaluate the site for potential future uses. A local committee will be tasked with exploring options.
The council approved up to $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to perform an engineering assessment of the riverside property to determine next steps. The council has discussed looking for ways to transform the 4.35-acre property into more of an amenity for residents rather than just leasing it to a private commercial enterprise.
In February 2022, a town workshop produced a list of potential uses based on interviews of several stakeholders for the site. The work also took into account the town’s Harbor Management and Comprehensive plans.
Potential services listed included passive boating, a river walk and a restaurant and pavilion, along with a refurbished boat launch.
Local fishermen have also asked the council to consider giving them access to the property. The absence of a public dock prohibits the fishermen from selling their catch in the town, the fishermen said.
The marina offered about 50 slips and stored 100 to 110 boats on the property in the winters.
The marina property also is a transfer point to the town’s sewage treatment plant. Local radio station WBLQ leases space for its AM broadcast tower on the property as well.
Simpson said the DEM’s site studies should not impede the town’s efforts to determine how the property will be used.
“It would be really helpful to have an idea what the future use is going to be,” she said. “I think a lot of the anticipated future use is dependent on the results of the Phase 2 investigation.”
Because the marina was not heavily industrialized, she said, there’s the potential to find low levels of contaminants such as petroleum or lead from paint.
