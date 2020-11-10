PROVIDENCE — In honor of all veterans, the Department of Environmental Management has stocked ponds and rivers across Rhode Island with trout for Veterans Day. Some areas that were not stocked with trout in October are able to be stocked due to improved water conditions.
The following waters are being stocked with trout: in Charlestown, Pawcatuck River at Kings Factory Bridge and Lower Shannock Brook; in Hopkinton, Pawcatuck River at Bradford Fishing Area; and Wood River at Wyoming Pond and Hope Valley Fishing Area at Dow Memorial Field; in Richmond, Carolina Trout Pond; Wood River at Meadowbrook Pond, Grantville Rt. 95 overpass and Woodville; and Pawcatuck River at Cronan Landing. The Hope Valley Fishing Area and Lower Shannock Brook offer universal fishing access for disabled anglers.
For more information about stocking, visit facebook.com/rioutdooreducation or call 401-780-0281.
In addition the DEM reminds anglers of new freshwater fishing regulations that took effect on Aug. 2. The minimum size of all trout or charr species taken from the waters of the state shall be eight inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. This regulation applies to both wild and stocked trout.
The minimum size for domestic or land-locked stocked Atlantic salmon shall be 11 inches total length. The following activities are prohibited: the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by any means other than angling, utilizing a hook(s) and fishing line, except for carp, suckers, and fall fish, which may be taken by snares, spears, or bow and arrow; the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by net, seine, trawl, or similar device; except for a dip net, for the landing of a fish caught by hook and line, and the taking of baitfish. Cast nets and gill nets shall be prohibited. All other freshwater fishing regulations apply.
A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or salmon. The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon singly or in aggregate, is five fish from Opening Day 2020 to Dec. 1 and two fish from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. The creel and possession limits for trout or charr taken in the Wood River between Route 165 and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road shall be limited to two fish from the second Saturday in May through the last day of February, annually.
Anglers are reminded to obey all fishing and boating regulations. Catch and release is required for wild brook trout.
License fees are $18 for Rhode Island residents and current members of the armed forces, $33 for a combination hunting and fishing license, $35 for non-residents, and $16 for a tourist three-consecutive-day license. Licenses are free for anglers over 65, with no trout stamp required, as well as for those with a 100 % disability.
State law requires that boaters always have personal flotation devices for each person, and that they do not drink and operate a boat. Boaters should also be sure their craft is seaworthy before going out on the state's waterways.
In order to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive organisms such as Didymo algae and other harmful aquatic “hitch hikers,” Rhode Island strictly prohibits the use of external felt soled or any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in the state. This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply. Regulations mandate anglers to remove all vegetation clinging to all types of boats, motors, and gear before leaving and or entering freshwaters to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants to other areas.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.