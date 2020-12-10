PROVIDENCE — The Department of Environmental Management is stocking ponds across Rhode Island with several thousand brook and rainbow trout for the winter trout fishing season.
The hatchery-raised trout has been stocked in the following local waterways: Watchaug Pond in Charlestown; Carolina Trout Pond, Wyoming Pond, and Meadowbrook Pond in Richmond; Barber Pond in South Kingstown; and Carbuncle Pond in Coventry.
To protect public health during the COVID-19 public health emergency, fishing should be enjoyed as a solitary experience, with just the members of an immediate household, and not as a group activity. Anglers must wear a face covering, follow social distancing practices, maintain a distance of at least six feet from others
A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or salmon. The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon singly or in aggregate, is two fish from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. The creel and possession limits for trout or charr taken in the Wood River between Route 165 and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road shall be limited to two fish from the second Saturday in May through the last day of February, annually. Anglers are reminded to obey all fishing and boating regulations. Catch and release is required for wild brook trout under eight inches in length.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov or facebook.com/RIFishwildlife or call 401-789-0281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.