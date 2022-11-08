PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will stock local ponds with trout and salmon in advance of Veterans Day in honor of local veterans. Rainbow trout and Sebago Atlantic salmon will be stocked in eight ponds and lakes starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov. 10. Cyanobacteria alerts will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
“Stocking fish in popular waterbodies is a gesture by which DEM honors Rhode Island veterans for their service, sacrifice, and duty done,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “We hope many veterans will get outside and drop a line in the water this weekend.”
DEM will stock the following waterbodies: Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond; Watchaug Pond, Charlestown; Wyoming Pond, Hope Valley (trout only); Barber Pond, South Kingstown; Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown; Olney Pond, Lincoln State Park, Lincoln; Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton: and Willet Pond, East Providence.
Daily stocking updates will be available each afternoon. For more information visit dem.ri.gov/fishing.
