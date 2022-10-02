The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is stocking trout in advance of the Columbus Day holiday weekend in selected areas in Rhode Island. As Rhode Island still is experiencing a severe drought that is particularly affecting the levels of rivers and streams, some areas will not be stocked at this time. Cyanobacteria alerts also will prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.
The following local areas will be stocked with rainbow and brook trout through Friday, Oct. 7: in Westerly, Bradford Fishing Area; in Charlestown, Lower Shannock and Kings Factory Bridge; in Hopkinton, Grantville to I-95, Hope Valley Fishing Area, Route 165 to Barberville; in Hopkinton and Richmond, Woodville and Barberville to Wyoming Pond; and in Richmond, Carolina Trout Pond, Cronan Landing and Meadow Brook Pond.
A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older and a trout conservation stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Trout stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island. Fishing licenses can be purchased at https://rio.ri.gov.
Daily stocking updates will be available each afternoon. Visit dem.ri.gov/fishing or call 401-789-0281 and 401-539-0019 for more information on stocking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.