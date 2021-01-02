CHARLESTOWN — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will begin taking reservations for picnic areas, covered shelters and recreational fields at Rhode Island state parks, including Burlingame State Park, for the 2021 season beginning Monday.
The picnic area at Burlingame State Park, off Route 1, has one picnic pavilion with six tables available to rent. For reservations, call 401-322-8910 or visit the state park.
Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance payment for reservations is required within 10 business days; upon the receipt of payment, a permit for the site will be issued.
Reservations may also be made for areas at Colt State Park in Bristol; Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick; Lincoln Woods State Park in Lincoln; and Pulaski State Park & Recreation Area in Chepachet.
In addition to the areas that can be reserved, there are many sites available to parkgoers on a first-come, first-served basis and do not have to be rented. For more information, email DEM.RIparks@dem.ri.gov, visit dem.ri.gov, or call 401-222-4700.
— Sun staff
