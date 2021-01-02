Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A wintry mix in the evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.