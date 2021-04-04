PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders should remove potential food sources from their properties as black bears emerge from hibernation, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management advises.
Black bears are generally shy and will avoid interactions with humans. Until their natural food sources become more available in the spring, black bears may visit bird feeders, beehives, chicken coops, rabbit hutches and compost piles in search of food.
Bears can become dependent on readily available backyard food sources and quickly become a nuisance. Black bears have an excellent sense of smell and will investigate odors they identify as an easy meal and will regularly frequent a site once a food source is identified. Residents should never feed bears.
Along with removing bird feeders by early April and waiting until early November to put them back up, residents should refrain from feeding pets outside. Other advice includes storing birdseed, livestock feed and garbage in buildings; taking garbage out for pickup on the morning of collection, not the night before; keeping barbecue grills clean of grease; not putting meat or sweet food scraps in compost piles; using electric fencing around chicken coops, beehives, rabbit hutches and livestock pens; and moving livestock into barns at night.
If a black bear is spotted on private property, residents are advised to report the sighting to DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement at 401-222-3070. DEM is working closely with local police to track bear sightings and complaints and educate people on how to safely coexist with bears. Bears are rarely aggressive toward people and will often leave on their own. After the bear leaves the area, food sources or any other item of attraction should be removed from the yard.
If surprised by a bear, do not run away; walk away slowly while facing the bear. In Rhode Island, black bears are protected animals. Intentionally feeding or shooting a bear is illegal.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
