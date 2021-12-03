PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management reminds Rhode Islanders that solid, fluorescent orange must be worn in all state management areas and undeveloped state parks during the designated hunting seasons.
All hunters, including archers, must wear 500 square inches of solid, daylight fluorescent orange clothing during the shotgun season. Shotgun season opens Saturday, Dec. 4. An orange vest that’s 20 inches long by 25 inches wide and has 500 square inches of surface area meets the required criteria.
In addition, all deer taken in Rhode Island during the first two days of shotgun deer season, Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, must be physically checked at one of five state-operated biological check stations. That includes deer taken with archery equipment. Exempt from this requirement are deer taken on Patience Island, Prudence Island, and Block Island; these must be reported using the online licensing system.
Operating hours of the check stations are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. They are located at:
• Carolina Management Area: Pine Hill Road, Richmond. Phone: 401-364-3483.
• Arcadia Management Area: Route 165, Ten Rod Road at Wood River, Exeter. Phone: 401-539-7117.
• Great Swamp Management Area: 277 Great Neck Road, West Kingston. Phone: 401-789-1636.
• Durfee Hill Management Area: Reynolds Road (Route 94), Glocester. Phone: 401-568-6753.
• Tiverton Rod and Gun Club: 1529 Fish Road, Tiverton. Phone: 401-624-3959.
Check stations allow biologists and volunteers to collect samples and take data that provide insight into the overall health of Rhode Island’s deer herd.
For more information or to obtain a hunting license, visit ri.gov/DEM/huntfish.
