The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op, are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday, Nov. 25; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Rhode Island's natural and public assets, including 8,200 acres of parkland, 400 miles of hiking and biking trails, 25 parks and nature preserves, and eight saltwater beaches offer healthy, stress-free alternatives to crowded Black Friday shopping.
"DEM is excited to join REI in the #OptOutside movement to help recognize the value and well-being of spending time outdoors," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Rhode Island has an amazing array of historic parks and recreation areas throughout the state where residents and visitors can connect with nature and get active. We hope Rhode Islanders will make #OptOutside a part of their Black Friday traditions."
Anyone who "opts outside" on Nov. 25, is invited to take a picture at a state park or management area and use the #OptOutside and tag @RIStateParks on the photo on Instagram or Facebook. For more information, visit www.dem.ri.gov/optoutside.
