The Department of Environmental Management is extending the renewal period of commercial fishing licenses, previously set to expire Jan. 13, until Jan. 31. DEM is experiencing a license renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into one modern computing platform called Rhode Island Outdoors.
While DEM continues to integrate data from the old IT systems to the new, it is asking users to renew by mail or in person at the DEM Office of Boat Registration and Licensing, 235 Promenade St., Room 360, Providence, 02908, or by calling 401-222-6647. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Until close of business, Tuesday, Jan. 31, it will be permissible to fish with a valid 2022 license if a renewal has not been processed in time.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
