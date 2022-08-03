The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is now offering deer permits for legal regulated hunting, including the ‘all outdoors’ package, online and at local sales agents.
Hunters must have the appropriate deer permit in their possession to legally hunt and harvest any antlered or antlerless deer. The cost of each deer permit for residents is $13 online or $13.50 at a sales agent; for non-residents, the cost is $26.50 online or $27.50 at a sales agent. The cost for the resident ‘all outdoors’ package, which includes five antlerless and two antlered deer permits, is $78 online or $81 at a sales agent. Visit https://rio.ri.gov/ for permits or to find a vendor, visit http://dem.ri.gov/programs/bpoladm/manserv/rihfid/agents.pdf.
For more information on deer hunting, visit dem.ri.gov.
