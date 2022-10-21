With days growing shorter, the Department of Environmental Management cautions motorists to be on high alert for deer crossing roadways, particularly at dawn and dusk. The deer breeding season, known as the rut, begins in late October and continues through November until early December. Deer tend to move around more frequently during this time, and November is typically the peak period for collisions with motor vehicles.
Some tips for avoiding or mitigating auto collisions with deer include:
• Scan the shoulders of the road in front of the car; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.
• Follow the speed limit; keeping speed down will give a driver more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.
• Always use seat belts, since most injuries occur to drivers who are not belted.
• If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in the lane; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.
• If a deer is spotted on the roadside, a driver should proceed with caution and expect more than just one deer to appear.
Anyone who strikes a deer should exercise caution when approaching the deer, as it may only be stunned, and a person could become seriously injured by a wounded animal's attempt to escape. In accordance with state law, any deer-vehicle collision must be reported to DEM's 24-hour dispatch office at 401-222-3070, as well as to local police and the driver's insurance company. Motorists also can notify the dispatcher if a an injured or road-killed deer is found.
Though small consolation, the owner of the vehicle involved in the accident may choose to keep the deer with a permit from DEM. The owner may request a permit when calling the 24-hour dispatch office to report the accident.
For more information, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.