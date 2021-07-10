WESTERLY — Both the current and former owner of a quarry property on White Rock Road have agreed to terms intended to resolve allegations by a state agency of wetlands regulation violations.
Cherenzia Excavation Inc. of Westerly and Strategic Commercial Realty Inc., an offshoot of Rawson Materials of Putnam, Conn., signed the consent agreement in April to resolve a notice of violation issued to the companies by the state Department of Environmental Management. The agreement does not constitute admission of the factual and legal allegations in the notice of violation, according to terms of the agreement.
As part of the consent agreement, the two companies have agreed to pay either an administrative penalty of $17,200 or complete a supplemental environmental project that is equivalent in value to the penalty amount. The companies have until Aug. 22 to either pay the penalty or propose a supplemental project, according to a DEM spokesman.
Cherenzia owned the property from 1998 to 2018, when it sold it to Strategic Commercial Realty Inc. Strategic also purchased a quarry that Cherenzia had operated on Old Hopkinton Road and took over the company's lease of a quarry site in Bradford.
According to the notice of violation, inspections conducted by DEM's Office of Water Resources revealed water and sediment from sand and gravel flowing into wetlands from storm runoff, alterations of wetlands associated with creation of a dirt access road, and alterations of two sections of wetlands along the banks of the Pawcatuck River, including one that had previously been restored. Two of the affected wetlands are hydrologically connected to the Pawcatuck River. A total of 81,600 square feet of wetlands were disturbed or altered, according to the notice of violation.
DEM performed inspections of the property after its Office of Water Resources received an application from Strategic Commercial Realty Inc. in March 2020 for a freshwater permit for a solar project that is planned for the property. The Water Resources Office first identified the alleged violations while reviewing the application and then stopped processing the application and referred the case to DEM's Office of Compliance and Inspection, according to the notice of violation.
Lawyers for both Cherenzia and Strategic, during interviews last week, said DEM had often been to the property but only found the alleged violations after reviewing the freshwater permit application. The lawyers, Thomas J. Liguori Jr. for Cherenzia and Madilyn C. Smith for Strategic and Rawson, said the alleged violations occurred during a period of time that spanned ownership of the property by both Cherenzia and Strategic.
"DEM has been on the site many, many times for compliance and to review wetlands enhancement connected to quarrying activity. They had not identified this at all previously," Liguori said.
The alleged violations came to light, Liguori said, after DEM was notified by the companies that a berm on the property had breached.
"That was corrected, and in the course of the inspection of that, this other issue was identified, and both companies shared immediately in the remediation," Liguori said.
Some of the alleged violations were classified as "major" deviations from standards established by DEM, and others were classified as "moderate" deviations. In all, the violations occurred in a 1.38-acre area, according to the notice of violation.
The companies had completed most of the work set out in the wetlands restoration plan by the time the consent agreement was signed in April. The remaining restoration effort involved vegetative plantings.
The two companies worked together once the alleged violations were observed, Smith said.
"As soon as Strategic was notified of the issue it immediately undertook efforts to remediate with the assistance of Cherenzia. Cherenzia and Strategic have agreed to share in the cost of any payments or projects associated with this matter. To date it has not been determined if the parties will make a payment to RIDEM or move forward with a RIDEM-approved project," Smith said.
The long-delayed solar project will see the town purchase the 100-acre property from Strategic and lease it to Ameresco Inc., a Framingham, Mass.-based solar contractor selected by the Town Council in 2018 to construct and run a solar array that is expected to greatly reduce spending on electricity by the town and school system. Town Manager J. Mark Rooney on Thursday said he expect final paperwork for the solar project to be signed next week.
The project has been delayed by regulatory hurdles related to the solar industry and other alternative energy projects in New England, Rooney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.