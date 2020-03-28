WESTERLY — After two years as leader of the Dunn's Corners Fire Department, Christopher P. DeGrave is preparing to turn over the reins.
The 35-year-old fire chief, who joined the department in February 2018, submitted his resignation to Dunn’s Corners Fire District Operating Committee earlier this month. In a letter to members, which was read to the public during a meeting on March 11, DeGrave thanked the district for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the community as they transition to new leadership.
"Unfortunately, the time has come to move-on to another career opportunity for both personal and professional reasons," DeGrave said. " I have agreed to continue as a part-time contracting employee in both an administrative and leadership capacity for the department transition. It is with hope that my actions demonstrate my continued commitment to the success of this organization.”
DeGrave, a local resident who said he will remain in the area with his wife and daughter, will transition to the private sector where he will work as a fire services and emergency management consultant.
While serving as chief, DeGrave and members of the committee said he excelled in helping the agency better prepare for the future. He played a lead role in the acquisition of two new marine marine assets to help respond to calls in the Charlestown Breachway or on other area waterways; he worked to obtain several Department of Environmental Management grants to enhance wildfire response capabilities; he worked to establish a fleet replacement plan; and he led a project to rehabilitate the department headquarters on Langworthy road.
DeGrave thanked the department volunteers for their commitment and part in helping make his tenure a successful one. "We have a lot of great volunteers who stepped into a variety of leadership roles since I've been here," he said.
Matthew Thomsen, district moderator and spokesman for the operating committee, said the district has been very pleased in DeGrave's work and committee members are disappointed to see him leave. He said the district is grateful DeGrave has agreed to stay on and assist with the transition in leadership.
"We certainly don't want to hold him back; he's really good at what he does," Thomsen said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us now. He was a great chief, he will be leaving on great terms."
Both committee members and DeGrave said they have reached an agreement to have him remain in place over the next month. DeGrave had initially announced that April 1 would be his last day, but he said he did not feel it was responsible to step down in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thomsen said the district would work to fill the position with an interim chief in the near future, then will take a hard look at job descriptions within the agency before conducting a full search for the district's next chief.
For the department, the change in leadership will lead to the department appointing its fifth chief in just three years.
In March 2017, Michael Frink formally stepped down as chief after 12½ years at the helm. Keith Kenyon assumed the role of acting chief until his resignation in November 2017, then the position of acting chief was filled by Carl Johnson IV until DeGrave formally took on duties.
In his resignation letter to the agency, DeGrave told committee members that they may have more success securing long-term leadership if they were to consider a new perspective on how the agency should work.
"For the future, I would advise that the district operating committee partner with the Department Membership and reexamine the current administrative and operational model,” he said.
DeGrave said this week that he isn't seeking to cause a stir, but simply wants to see the district do what's best for both the community and the agency itself. He said committee members seemed open to the idea and he looks forward to seeing how the department may shift roles and responsibilities.
Thomsen said when it comes to needing some administrative changes, DeGrave is right. He said the district is prepared to take a "hard look" at job descriptions. The district may even consider creating two roles, he said, with an administrator serving district-related duties and a fire chief who oversees day-to-day response operations.
"What we need to be looking at when we hire our next chief is someone who will be responsible for leading our district's fire services and emergency medical response initiatives," Thomsen said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us but we are committed to doing whats best for the district both short- and long-term."
