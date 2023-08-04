Deer permits for legal regulated hunting, including the "all outdoors" package, are now available for sale through the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management at rio.ri.gov and at local sales agents.
Deer permits are sold as antlered or antlerless deer permits. Hunters must have the appropriate deer permit in their possession to legally hunt and harvest any antlered or antlerless deer. The cost of each deer permit is $13 online or $13.50 at a sales agent for residents; $26.50 online or $27.50 at a sales agent for non-residents. The cost for the resident "all outdoors" package for five antlerless and two antlered deer permits is $78 online or $81 at a sales agent. Visit dem.ri.gov/natural-resources-bureau/fish-wildlife/licenses-applications/list-license-agents to find a local sales agent.
A hunter education course is required for new hunters and is offered as part of DFW's Hunter Education Program. A complete schedule is available of all upcoming hunter education programs at https://dem.ri.gov/natural-resources-bureau/fish-wildlife/outreach-education/hunter-education/about-person-testing.
In addition, the agency's summer deer survey opened Aug. 1. For the fourth year in a row, DEM is encouraging all members of the public to participate in a summer deer survey, which is a community science initiative designed to monitor deer during the summer months. All live deer sightings can be reported through Sept. 30. The data will help the DEM Division of Fish & Wildlife obtain fawn-to-doe ratios and an index of reproductive rates through time, informing sustainable management of the state's deer population.
To participate in this year's survey, the public can submit reports via Survey123 at https://arcg.is/1SCKWi0. The Survey123 smartphone app allows users to record observations on the go.
For more information, see dem.ri.gov.
