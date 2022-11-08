WESTERLY — Samuel A. Azzinaro has learned and accomplished a lot in his seven terms in office. That's part of why he isn't ready to call it quits just yet.
The 79-year-old Democrat first earned election as the representative for Rhode Island’s 37th House District in 2008 and will return to office for his eighth consecutive term after running unopposed. While Azzinaro said he would prefer to see more competition in an open Democracy, he vowed to continue to work tirelessly for veterans, champion education and put Westerly first.
The senior Westerly legislator said in a recent interview that he is already focused on the upcoming term and important issues including veterans affairs, energy prices, education funding and economic relief.
“We will need to find a way to lower costs and make sure we are helping those who may be struggling this winter. That’s an immediate concern,” he said.
A graduate of Westerly High School, Azzinaro completed course work at the Rhode Island School of Design before transitioning to serve four years as a member of the National Guard. He would continue to serve as a member of the Army Reserve for four years as well, including serving two years of active duty and earning a rank of Staff Sergeant E6.
A retired textile worker and former business owner and carpenter, he is a father of five and currently lives in Westerly with his wife, Carol.
While he was joking about having it easy this election cyle, Azzinaro has an ambitious agenda for the coming term. He currently has leadership roles as chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and member of the House Health and Human Services Committee, House Rules Committee and House Special Legislation Committee.
During the 2021 legislative session, Azzinaro said he was proud of his continued focus on the health and well-being of Rhode Island’s veterans, which included sponsoring a new law allowing the director of veterans' services to appoint an administrator for the Rhode Island Veterans’ Home who is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“A lot of times when veterans return to civilian life they are left out and don’t know where to turn for help. I know the right people,” he said.
The veterans will remain a focus in the coming term, but Azzinaro said he is also working to assure Westerly continues to receive its fair share of federal and state education funding. With economic instability, he said there will be an emphasis on lowering energy costs and improving career training opportunities.
“I know my run won’t last forever, but I’ve still got a lot of energy and a lot of things to do,” he said.
