WESTERLY — Philip M. Overton Jr., both the only Republican and only incumbent seeking election to the Westerly Town Council, received a resounding approval from voters on Tuesday on his way to earning his way back on the town's top board as the leading vote-getter.
Overton will be joined in the coming term by Democrats Edward Morrone, Kevin J. Lowther II, Joy Cordio and Mary E. Scialabba, who all earned seats on the council in a decisive day for Westerly Democrats. Unaffiliated candidates William J. Aiello and Dylan J. LaPietra also earned election on Tuesday.
"We were fortunate to have strong support from the community this year, and we are very pleased with the results," Morrone said. "We've proven we can win an election, but now we need to prove that we can govern."
Independent candidates Robert Lombardo, Mark Sullivan and Mark Melvan were left on the outside looking in at the end of the day.
With term limits and other conditions limiting Overton as the only incumbent to seek reelection, the Westerly Town Council will be composed of six fresh faces in the coming term that includes a mix of both newcomers and returning members.
Overton, 62, will serve his second consecutive term and fourth overall on the council. A professional financial planner, Overton said the town is facing numerous infrastructure and development projects and promised to place priority on protecting against overdevelopment that can tax resources; supporting police, fire and first responders; and protecting the local environment and rural nature of the community.
“My top issue would be keeping taxes low and affordable, while at the same time providing the level and quality of public services that our citizens have come to expect. With the economy as is, protecting the taxpayers from undue financial risk is a priority,” Overton said in a recent conversation.
In the coming term, Morrone and Aiello will also be returning to the council following a break in service.
A longtime public servant who has served on both the state and local level politically, Morrone had stepped away in 2018 following a term as president. A retired Superior Court clerk and administrator, Morrone is a 1968 Westerly High graduate and 1972 graduate of the University of Rhode Island.
In the coming term, Morrone said he hopes to increase appropriate affordable housing stock and seek to find partnerships that could help provide better opportunities for families to live and work in the community. He also hopes to address several other important issues, including addressing addiction and overdoses, which have skyrocketed across the state.
“Affordable housing is a critical issue that will not be easily solved. The solution will require a committed public/private partnership,” he said. “The next town council should make affordable housing a top priority. Federal and state funds are currently available and must be sought without delay.”
Aiello is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who previously served from 2016 to 2020. He has been a longtime volunteer in the Westerly and Chariho school districts, has worked with the Department of Defense and has extensive emergency management and various certifications across the security industry.
Lowther, Cordio, Scialabba and LaPietra will round out the list of newcomers.
In earning a seat on the council, Kevin J. Lowther II, better known to some by his musical alias “Big Lux,” said he is looking forward to serving his hometown and preserving a "world-class education" for future generations.
Lowther is a West Point graduate and an engineer officer with the U.S. Army. Over the past few years, Lowther said, he had found himself getting more involved to try to set an example and give back, and it led him to take a stand on a number of political issues.
“My advocacy work on the School Committee and my seat on the Westerly Planning Board gave me a window into the process of local government,” he said.
Cordio is a digital marketing specialist with extensive experience volunteering around the community. The 57-year-old started a task force of volunteers to create housing for homeless families in Westerly, and she has served on the town’s Plastic Reduction Committee and the Neighbor Day Committee.
A 1993 graduate of Westerly High School, LaPietra is a fourth-generation Westerly resident and studied accounting at Bryant College. He owns the LaPietra Tax Group, which specializes in tax preparation services as well as financial consultations on estate planning, accounting and retirement.
Scialabba, a 57-year-old Westerly resident, ran on a campaign to be a voice for others and address problems with health care, including a lack of sufficient local mental health services. She will now have that opportunity.
The retired financial sector employee, who has an MBA in finance, has been an active member of the community as a member of the Economic Development Committee, the Greater North End Community Association and the Rhode Island Parity Initiative, a project of the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island. She has served on the School Committee's Health and Wellness Subcommittee and the Joint Committee on Plastics Utilization and Commerce.
“My decisions as a town councilor will be based upon principles including fairness, integrity and respect," she said in a recent interview. "I intend to listen to everyone and to be accessible to help solve problems and point people in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.