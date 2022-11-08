Democrat Brian Patrick Kennedy, a fixture at the Rhode Island State House for the last 34 years, will continue serving the residents of House District 38 after handily beating his opponent, Republican Donald Kohlman, Tuesday night.
Kennedy captured 3,130 votes, or 57.7 percent of all votes cast.
"I knocked on more than two thousand doors and handed out my infamous pot-holders," said an upbeat Kennedy Tuesday night. "I'm absolutely delighted."
A veteran campaigner, Kennedy said he never takes any vote for granted and hit the streets hard, going door-to-door and meeting with residents.
"I'm looking forward to being sworn in on Jan. 3, which is my birthday," Kennedy said. "The first time I was ever sworn in was also on my birthday."
Kennedy said he was grateful to his constituents for reelecting him and is looking forward to another two years in office. His reelection also guarantees another office, he said, as the next president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Kennedy, who has been serving since 1989 when he was elected as a state representative for residents of Westerly and Hopkinton — first in Rhode Island’s 16th House District and later its 38th House District following reapportionment — has served as speaker pro tempore of the state House of Representatives since 2017.
A graduate of Chariho High School’s Class of 1979 and Providence College — where he earned a bachelor's degree in history and general social studies — Kennedy served as a page at the State House during his time in college, and said he has been proud to serve the district for so long.
“I do this, and I have always done this, because it has been very fulfilling to be able to help those throughout my district, and in all the communities I serve,” Kennedy said recently. “In these challenging times, I believe it is more important than ever to have steady, experienced leadership at the State House, and I am prepared to continue to advocate for the citizens of Hopkinton and Westerly.”
Kennedy's Republican challenger, Donald J. Kohlman campaigned on the motto that “it’s time for a change.”
Currently a resident of Hope Valley, Kohlman grew up in North Kingstown and is a graduate of North Kingstown High School, having been raised there after moving to Rhode Island with his family at the age of 2.
Kohlman has been an active volunteer in the community for years, serving as a coach with the recreation departments in Hopkinton and North Kingstown, with the North Kingstown Soccer Association and with Chariho baseball. He has also served as a leader for Richmond Pack 1 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He is also a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church in Hope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.