It took five years, three tries and a hard $50 million spending cap to finally bring the majority of voters on board, but administrators with Westerly Public Schools and the Westerly School Committee have the support they need to move forward with the elementary portion of the district's school modernization plan.
Westerly voters sent a strong message Tuesday that, despite failed referenda in 2017 and 2019, they support the district and its students by passing the bond measure by a 2-to-1 margin. Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said the results were incredibly promising and credited Town Council support and the spending limit for helping the measure pass.
"The Town Council listened to the public and they set a very decisive cap and we were able to develop a responsible plan within that limit. I think that played a large role this time around," Garceau said. "It might not be everyone's ideal plan, but it is responsible and addresses our greatest needs."
After a proposed $71.4 million school renovation failed at referendum in 2019, the second time a plan was defeated in four years, Garceau and school officials went back to the drawing board to redesign a more cost-efficient plan that could help begin to address ongoing facility-based needs.
For members of the School Committee, the results allowed them to sigh in relief.
The elementary school portion of the project will complete Vision 2020, the long-range education facilities initiative the town embarked on in 2001. The plan led to the construction of Westerly Middle School, which opened in 2005, and to $30 million worth of work at Westerly High School that was completed in 2010.
Officials are hopeful that the latest project will cost taxpayers considerably less than the bonded amount. The community is eligible for a minimum state reimbursement of 35%, or $17.5 million. If all conditions are met regarding Rhode Island’s safety and learning requirements, the town could receive a maximum reimbursement of up to 52.5%, or $26.25 million.
The town would be responsible for $32.5 million at the start of the project as indicated in the bond question, but could see incentives reduce Westerly’s cost-share liability by as much as $8.75 million by the end of construction. Added incentives would be based on state evaluation of the completed work.
Under the plan, renovations at the Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook elementary schools are tentatively scheduled to commence by December 2023, with work at both sites completed by August 2024. Meanwhile, the district would work to acquire design approvals for a new State Street School that would be built adjacent to the existing building, with work beginning in March 2024 and ending in 2025.
The project includes estimated funding for all three schools and accounts for project management, design and engineering fees, site work, construction, demolition, parking, road work, fields, furniture and equipment purchases, landscaping and a contingency fund.
The project as proposed includes a $29.35 million budget for the construction of the new State Street School, $8.85 million for renovations at Springbrook Elementary School and $11.8 million for renovations at Dunn’s Corners Elementary School.
Garceau said now that the community is on board with the project, the real work begins.
"This is a big win for our students and our community, but it was just the first step. Now it is time to get to work and make the project a reality," he said.
Westerly charter amendments
Voters in Westerly also approved several charter amendments on Tuesday, with each passing by a 2-to-1 margin or greater.
The questions approved include a measure to stagger terms on the Westerly Town Council in accordance with the recently approved term limits. As a result of the measure, the top four vote-getters in 2024 will receive a four-year term, while the next three highest will receive a two-year term. After that, every council term would be elected every four years.
No town councilor will be allowed to serve more than eight years under the change.
Voters also approved measures to allow officials to eliminate the vacant positions of director of public works and director of developmental services, as well as any references to the roles in the town charter. The positions of superintendent of public works and superintendent of utilities will remain in place.
Another amendment will now allow the town to make any language adjustments needed to the charter, provided it has no bearing on operations or regulations, to be consistent with the Rhode Island Code of Ethics.
The last two measures are financial in nature and will require the council to “engage in the competitive bidding process set forth in the Rhode Island General Laws and seek proposals for an independent audit of the financial transactions and related documents of the town annually.” It also requires full publication within timely completion in the local news media and online.
