WESTERLY — Democrat Michael Ober will return to the Westerly School Committee in the coming term and will joined by fellow Democrat Leslie Dunn and Republican Lori Wycall, who are both newcomers to the political arena.
Dunn received 4,142 votes Tuesday to lead the pack with Wycall receiving 4,106 votes and Ober, the only incumbent in the race, finishing third in the race with 3,891 votes. Unaffiliated candidates Timothy Killam and Seth Logan and Democrat Angela Goethals did not receive enough votes to crack the top three and earn election.
Dunn, a 30-year-old local activist and spa director who has been a vocal proponent of identifying and improving equality in education, said she awoke calm and clear-minded on Election Day and is excited to have the opportunity to serve the community on a greater level.
"My only question now, when do we get to work?" she said with a laugh on Tuesday night. "There are a lot of questions to ask: What are our goals? What is it we hope to improve? Where can we help the most students? I'm excited to begin discussions and start taking the next steps."
In her first term as a member of the Westerly School Committee, Dunn said she plans to focus on investing efficiently in school infrastructure and better identifying individualized needs of Westerly students.
A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in sports, entertainment and event management, Dunn said she was fortunate to receive a valuable education from Westerly schools and looks forward to the opportunity to give back.
“Investing in our schools through building projects, remodels and updates is vital to showing current students/families their learning environment is a priority,” she said. “There is also a tremendous opportunity to support existing programs and expand the offerings to meet the needs of more students and encourage them to stay within the district.”
As the only incumbent in a crowded race, Ober's election will now grant him four more years serving on the committee. The 56-year-old, who works as an eligibility services specialist for the Connecticut Department of Social Services, said he will draw from his nine years experience to help guide the way as the committee seeks a solution regarding the future of the town's elementary school buildings once and for all.
Those on the committee will also need to address other important initiatives, including reviewing and taking action based on the result of an ongoing equity audit, developing an even more sustainable annual budget, and addressing student mental health and education needs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The responsibility of the school district has only grown in the wake of dealing with COVID over the last two years and its impact on learning, physical and mental health issues,” Ober said. “We need people who have experience balancing the different needs of the district and the town’s ability to pay.”
Wycall said during an interview earlier this month that members of the School Committee will need to be committed to a more open line of communication with parents, must learn to listen to concerns constructively and must do better to implement practical solutions that will improve education and school climate.
After watching meetings and reviewing documents and test scores over the past couple years, she said the district is in need of a “back-to-basics and transparent curriculum.”
She hopes her election will allow her to guide the district in doing just that.
“Westerly students are only 34% proficient in ELA (English and language arts) and only 17% proficient in math. This is unacceptable,“ she said. “In order for our students’ education to have more effective outcomes, the curriculum needs to focus on reading, writing, math, science, languages and the arts.”
