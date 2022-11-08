Across the board, voters in southwestern Rhode Island communities sent a message to town leaders on Tuesday that now that marijuana has been legalized on an adult recreational level, businesses should be allowed in the community.
Voters in Westerly, Hopkinton, Richmond and Charlestown all approved a measure to permit businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis in the local community. If the measure had been rejected, it would have had the potential to impact the community financially.
In a meeting with the Hopkinton Town Council this summer, Matthew Santacroce, interim deputy director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, said educating the public has been up to local officials and legislators. All four communities held council discussions on the matter before sending it to the voters.
The question was the same in all four communities based on language provided by the state.
“We have been careful during this process not to take an advocacy position; that is not our job,” Santacroce said to Hopkinton council members. “Our job is to coordinate with business transparently in accordance with the law. What you are looking for is an advocacy effort, and I think there is a critical role for legislators to play in that process.”
Across Rhode Island, 31 of the state’s 39 municipalities were asked to weigh in on the measure Tuesday, with most passing easily. Under the new law, the industry will be heavily regulated with oversight from the state, with legislators slated to establish a Cannabis Control Commission in early 2023.
Westerly voters passed the measure with a 55% approval while 54.8% of Charlestown voters, 60.8% of Hopkinton voters and 58.2% of Richmond voters approved the measure.
Communities where recreational marijuana is sold will receive, under state law, 3% of the sales through a defined 20% tax system that mimics that used in neighboring Massachusetts. Under the system, the state tax and a secondary marijuana tax are also applied.
Santacroce said that early revenue estimations indicate the impact of such a tax could mean as much as $2 million to $3 million for a town where sales take place.
