Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Westerly polling places (open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different precincts attached.
WESTERLY POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 3601: Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road
Precinct 3602: Westerly High School Gymnasium, 23 Ward Ave.
Precinct 3603: State Street Elementary School Gymnasium, 35 State St.
Precinct 3604: Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road
Precinct 3605: Westerly Middle School Cafeteria, 10 Sandy Hill Road
Precinct 3606: Springbrook Elementary School Gymnasium, 39 Springbrook Road
Precinct 3607: Bradford School Gymnasium, 15 Church St.
You must bring valid photo ID. For more information, contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-348-2503 or ktracy@westerlyri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.