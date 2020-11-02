Today, voters across southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut will head to the polls to cast their votes for federal, state and local candidates running for office.
Run-of-the-mill Election Day?
Hardly. This promises to be a funhouse mirror of a journey to the ballot box, complete with six-foot distancing, masks aplenty and the palpable tension emanating from those on both sides of the Grand Canyon-sized political divide.
Add to that a presidential race that has been billed as the "most important of our lifetime" that likely won't be decided for days or weeks and the specter of COVID-19, and it's all very much on-brand for 2020.
Here in the region, thankfully, we have been spared the worst of the partisanship. But there are plenty of hot races that have kindled keen interest. Caveat: Because of the crushing amount of mail-in ballots spawned by people (rightly) seeking to stay COVID-19-free by not exposing themselves to crowds on Election Day, we will likely have to wait until Wednesday (at the earliest) to find out who won most of them.
The Sun, for its part, will have the most up-to-date information that it possibly can in the paper Wednesday given the expected late returns and the early COVID print deadline, and we'll be updating totals online as things change.
So the only thing that is certain is uncertainty. Welcome to 2020!
Polls are open across Rhode Island from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., so get out there and do your civic duty. A valid photo ID is required.
Here are some quick highlights from around the region:
Westerly
The town council race has nine candidates for seven spots. Two newcomers — Jarraid Belanger and Dylan LaPietra — are on the ballot, but they'll have a hard time breaking in against the more established council veterans. Former councilor Phil Overton is making a bid to return to the council, touting his fiscal conservatism.
In the race for the five open School Committee seats, there are a bevy of fresh faces — seven to be precise — with interesting perspectives and a genuine desire to help Westerly improve its schools. Top of mind for the new committee will be coming to a consensus on a third school building project to submit to the state and figuring out how to improve student performance and keep kids from attending schools outside the district.
Westerly residents are also voting on three ballot questions this fall: Whether to approve a million-dollar bond for the Winnapaug Pond restoration, whether to bond $1.55 million to improve the town's wastewater treatment capabilities and whether or not to eliminate the position of director of public works.
The following are the polling places for Westerly:
- Precinct 3601: Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road
- Precinct 3602: Westerly High School Gymnasium, 23 Ward Ave.
- Precinct 3603: State Street Elementary School Gymnasium, 35 State St.
- Precinct 3604: Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road
- Precinct 3605: Westerly Middle School Cafeteria, 10 Sandy Hill Road
- Precinct 3606: Springbrook Elementary School Gymnasium, 39 Springbrook Road
- Precinct 3607: Bradford School Gymnasium, 15 Church St.
Charlestown
Maybe the hottest race — and the one responsible for far and away the most letters to the editor in this newspaper — is the one for Charlestown Town Council. The town's two entrenched political action committees, Charlestown Residents United and Charlestown Citizens Alliance, are each entering a full slate of five candidates for the five seats on the council. Apart stands Jacob Wolfgang, the only truly unaffiliated candidate.
But, as the saying goes, "There can be only one!" Or five, in this case. It'll be interesting to see how the cookie crumbles in Charlestown, which is largely devoid of the issues facing other communities because of its low tax rate and minimal commercial solar footprint.
The non-partisan Planning Commission six candidates running for four open seats, and most of the candidates fall into the same line. None of them want to see big-box stores, and all of them want to see open space protected. The uses of Ninigret Park, affordable housing and the Comprehensive Plan are where the bones of contention lie.
Here are the polling locations in Charlestown:
- Precinct 501:Charlestown Elementary School, 363 Carolina Back Road
- Precinct 502: Charlestown Town Hall, 4540 South County Trail
- Precinct 503: Quonochontaug Grange Hall, 5662 Post Road
- Precinct 504: St. James Parish Center, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road
Hopkinton
Speaking of solar, that's THE issue in Hopkinton. There are eight candidates to fill five spots, and there's a lot of variation in what they propose to champion to drag the town out of the catch-22 of needing to attract development to shore up the tax base and wanting to remain "country." The angst in recent years over commercial solar stems from this dichotomy, as residents and councilors alike seek to split the difference between progress and clear-cutting.
The variety of candidates in Hopkinton is impressive ... among those running for council, five have no prior political experience. Their jobs range from data analyst to golf course pro to UPS driver. Fresh faces could prove to what clears the logjam.
Polling locations in Hopkinton are:
- Precinct 1401 (District 1): Ashaway Elementary School, 12 Hillside Avenue, Ashaway
- Precinct 1402 (District 2): Hope Valley Elementary School, 15 Thelma Drive, Hope Valley
- Precinct 1403 (District 3): Hope Valley Grange Hall, 1116 Main Street, Hope Valley
Richmond
There's not much drama in Richmond, as the five candidates are running unopposed. Balance is the byword, as there will be two Democrats, a Republican and two unaffiliated candidates composing the council.
Richmond's top issues mirror Hopkintons, with economic development and open space big topics. There is a percolating desire for Richmond to increase its recreational opportunities.
Richmond's polling locations are:
- Precinct 2901: Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road, Wyoming
- Precinct 2902: Chariho Middle School gymnasium, 455B Switch Road, Wood River Junction
R.I. legislative
Sen. Dennis Algiere, who represents Westerly, South Kingstown and Charlestown, is poised for another unopposed victory in his bid to retain his 38th District seat. But there is real intrigue in the 34th District (Charlestown, Exeter, Richmond, West Greenwich), where incumbent Sen. Elaine Morgan faces a stiff challenge from Jennifer Douglas in a rematch of the 2018 tilt that Morgan won.
Likewise, Brian Patrick Kennedy, who has been in the state House representing Hopkinton and Westerly for decades, is facing a spirited run from Donald Kohlman in the 38th House District, and Justin Price is going against Megan Cotter in the 39th District.
Political newcomer Timothy McLaughlin, a student at Bryant University, is trying to unseat longtime 37th District representative Sam Azzinaro, and for the second straight election Blake Filippi is unopposed in the 36th District.
Conn. legislative
Both races over the river in Connecticut will be interesting to watch. Incumbent state Sen. Heather Somers is facing a withering challenge from Bob Statchen in the 18th District, which comprises approximately 31 towns (but really, the list is Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington and Voluntown). The two have traded barbs during the entire campaign, which is a rematch of Somers' easy win in 2018.
Statchen, a Democrat, has tried to attach Somers to the national party and, by extension, President Trump, while Somers has complained vigorously about some of Statchen's campaign mailings and tactics. Mostly, though, Somers has been running on her record, which is fairly impressive in Connecticut's Democratically-controlled state Senate.
In the race for the 43rd House District seat (Stonington, North Stonington), incumbent Kate Rotella is running against political newcomer Greg Howard, a Stonington police detective. Howard and Rotella have run positive campaigns and will let the chips fall where they may. Observationally, this campaign might have set a regional record for number of front-yard signs.
Polls in Connecticut are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. North Stonington's polling location is the former Wheeler Middle/High School at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road. Here are the polling locations in Stonington:
- District 1: Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St., Stonington
- District 2: Former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
- District 3: Deans Mill Elementary School, 35 Deans Mill Road, Stonington
- District 4: B. F. Hoxie Engine Co., Mystic Fire Dept., 34 Broadway Ave., Mystic
- District 5: FormerSchool Administration Building, 49 No. Stonington Rd, Old Mystic
