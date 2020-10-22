Voters in state House District 38 have a choice between veteran incumbent state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, a Democrat, and his challenger Donald Kohlman II, a newcomer to elective politics.
The two candidates discussed their ideas for the state, motivations for running, and the nature of campaigning during a global pandemic during interviews this week. Kennedy said he hoped to continue working for residents of the district, which includes Hopkinton and part of Westerly by using his experience and knowledge of state agencies to get things done. Kohlman, a self-described "pragmatist," said he would bring his experience running small businesses for about 30 years to the Rhode Island State House if elected.
Kennedy, who grew up in Hopkinton and now lives in Westerly, and Kohlman, a Hopkinton resident, have both been pounding the pavement. Kennedy estimated he had knocked on about 2,000 doors as of Wednesday and Kohlman said he had been on about 3,600 doorsteps, introducing himself and inquiring about the issues on the minds of voters.
First elected in 1989, Kennedy pointed to a formula he created in the state budget for categorical regional transportation that has enabled Chariho and other regional school districts to obtain increased state funding for the expense of student transportation, and legislation he introduced that amended trash disposal fees for the Chariho School District to dispose of trash at the municipal rate instead of the commercial rate as notable accomplishments.
He also sponsored the law requiring health insurance coverage for telemedicine, and authored the Pharmacy Freedom of Choice law, allowing state residents to choose pharmacists to fill prescriptions.
Kohlman has owned and operated several marine service businesses throughout his 33-year career. He has also taught a marine service technician program for more than 15 years at MotoRing Technical Training Institute in Seekonk, Mass. His experience in business would help, Kohlman said, during state budget deliberations.
"I run a business. If I pay out more than I take in I go out of business. I don't think the state will ever be debt free," Kohlman said.
Both candidates raised solar power developments as discussion topics during the interviews. Both towns are seeing new and proposed solar projects but Hopkinton has struggled to keep up with a rush of applications. Kohlman called for increased state assistance to farmers to help them hold onto their land rather than selling or leasing to solar developers. He also questioned increases in the cost of electricity in the state and said there's a need for public education forums on solar power and appropriate locations for developments.
"I don't see how solar adds value to our communities. The solar companies get paid pretty well and the landowners, but what do we get out?" Kohlman said.
Kennedy said he attended a few land use meetings in Hopkinton on solar projects and is keeping a close eye on news coverage of the projects.
"I have been looking at the issue of solar and specifically potential legislation on how to decommission those facilities when they are no longer producing power," Kennedy said.
"How solar and wind project sites are decommissioned will become increasingly important as the state moves further along in Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan for increased reliance on alternative energy sources," he continued.
Regarding a statewide ballot question asking voters whether references to "Providence Plantations" should be removed from the official state name, Kennedy said he supported putting the question on the ballot but reserved further comment saying he was uncertain how he would vote.
Kohlman said the ballot question pointed to a trend in state politics. "The Democrats are under attack from the progressives," he said.
Both candidates gave Raimondo good marks for her initial response to the pandemic. Kohlman, however, said that once the spike of COVID-19 positive cases in the state was "flattened" the governor should have relaxed restrictions.
"I think we need to wear masks and social distance but let people be responsible for themselves. Don't tell us what to do," Kohlman said.
Kennedy praised the governor's overall response and said most state law makers agreed that a state response had to be guided by the governor. He was critical of the distribution of federal funds for businesses in the state.
"I think the governor has done a good job but I wish more effort had gone into getting the federal funds out. That may have helped some of the businesses that went under," Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he was hopeful the state General Assembly would meet more regularly in 2021. Lawmakers need to take up issues that were not addressed this year because of the pandemic and could offer guidance on continuing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Kennedy said.
Kohlman promised to be a voice of reason if elected.
"I'd love to make a difference. I think if people are willing to talk to each other and compromise and show tolerance for differences of opinion we can get things done," Kohlman said.
Kennedy pointed to his success in obtaining funds for a variety of community groups and organizations such as the Westerly Education Center, the North End Community Development organization in Westerly and ambulance services in Hope Valley and Ashaway as evidence of his effectiveness in Providence.
When constituents need help, whether it's helping clear up unemployment insurance problems, improving access to healthcare, or solving issues with the state Division of Motor Vehicles, Kennedy said he is ready to jump in and help. That work was particularly important during the pandemic shutdowns in the winter and spring, he said.
"I was constantly reaching out on behalf of my constituents. Talking with various state agencies. People know I can help get things done," Kennedy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.