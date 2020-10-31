WESTERLY — Seven of the nine candidates for the Town Council have prior experience and two are political newcomers.
The seven-member council is likely to be confronted with budgetary issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued interest in rights of way to the shoreline and the town's zoning regulations, which are being revised. The Comprehensive Plan, which also under revision, will also garner the council's attention in the upcoming term.
Here is a look at the candidates:
Sharon Ahern
Sharon Ahern, who is currently wrapping up her first term on the council, is hoping to continue working on projects that are pending before the council and on the real estate non-utilization ordinance that she successfully lobbied for early in her first term. The ordinance is intended to encourage property owners to keep their holdings looking good. She pointed to the cleared land on Franklin Street, in between Midas and The Wine Store; and the former Ray Hoxsie Buick-Pontiac-GMC Truck dealership site on Granite Street as examples of property the ordinance targets.
"We only have an option to run for two two-year terms. I'd like to keep working on some of the things I helped initiate," said Ahern, who is running as an independent candidate.
Ahern, who formerly worked as the municipal chief of staff, said she would also like to oversee potential changes to the management structure at the municipal animal shelter.
"I'm not sure we've found the right mix there," Ahern said of the facility, which houses both the municipal shelter and the private Stand Up For Animals operation.
Other unfinished projects that Ahern, a lawyer, said she looks forward to working on include revisions to the Comprehensive Plan and the Harbor Management Plan, which has yet to be accepted by the state or fully adopted by the council. She has consistently called for a deliberate approach to reviewing the Comprehensive Plan as well as proposed changes to the town's zoning regulations.
The council "took a while" to get up to speed on the rights of way to the shoreline issue that has been before it for several months, Ahern said, but appears to have a sound handle on it now, she said.
Jarraid Belanger
The former owner of the Bradford Pizza Restaurant, Belanger is making his first foray into elective politics.
"I think I'm a fresh voice and I have a lot of good ideas. I just feel it's time for a new group and fresh faces," Belanger said.
Running as an independent candidate, Belanger said he has followed the Town Council closely for several years. Too often, he said, residents appear before the council, ask questions, but never get clear answers. He pledged to listen to residents, find answers, and be accountable.
"A good leader listens and can take in all points of view," Belanger said.
He pointed to infrastructure and rights of way to the shoreline as important issues he hopes to work on. In recent weeks Belanger and several other citizens have asked the council to reverse its position on the Spring Avenue right of way in Weekapaug. The council initially appeared poised to say the right of way is privately owned but recently changed course and is expected to ask the state Coastal Resources Management Council to investigate the status of the right of way.
The council must also work in concert with the School Committee and work on the dearth of affordable housing in the town, Belanger said.
Karen Cioffi
Karen Cioffi, an independent, is seeking a second full term on the council after having been appointed to fill a vacancy in 2017. The town's former human resources director said her motive for running is simple.
"I have nothing but gratitude and love for this community. I love this town and want to do what's right for the town," Cioffi said.
She pointed to the municipal budget and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on it, the condition of the town's schools, completion of the Comprehensive Plan revision, and the future of the Winnapaug Country Club golf course as some of the important issues facing the town.
The budget and the condition of the schools must be viewed together, she said.
"I'm not in favor of a new build but do think the schools need renovation. Money is going to be very tight," Cioffi said.
Development of a school building plan should include analysis of recent home sales, she said.
"I know houses are really selling, but I don't know a lot of the statistics. Are these families with children or not? There's a lot to consider," Cioffi said.
The council's review of the Comprehensive Plan and proposed changes to the zoning regulations have "kicked up a lot of issues on what the council should get involved with. We have to be very careful. This is a 20-year look," Cioffi said of the plan which is intended to plot the town's preservation and development priorities for the next two decades.
During the council's ongoing rights-of-way-to-the-shoreline discussion, Cioffi said she realized she needed a better understanding of the issue and asked Chief of Police Shawn Lacey to give her a tour of the sites.
"It was very enlightening. I had never used a right of way and would not have known what many of them were," Cioffi said, noting many of the paths were overgrown and unmarked.
Caswell Cooke Jr.
Caswell Cooke Jr. has served a total of 14 years on the council and is seeking election to his second consecutive term. His career in politics has involved working on the late John McCain's presidential campaign in 2008, serving as a delegate at Republican National Conventions, and work on Lincoln Chafee's campaigns. A Republican for most of his political life, Cooke is currently registered as an unaffiliated voter.
"I enjoy it. I like what I do and I feel like I make a difference," Cooke said, explaining his decision to run again.
If re-elected, Cooke said he looked forward to seeing through the council's work on rights of way to the shoreline and Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's plan to clear the paths and use granite posts to mark them. The rights-of-way issue appears to have galvanized a segment of the population, he said.
"I'm not sure I've ever seen so many people come forward on a single issue. It's a huge issue for quite a few people," Cooke said.
Cooke has called for sale of the Tower Street School Community Center property and using some of the money from the sale to turn the former Bradford School into a community center.
To get a new school project approved, Cooke called for disbanding the current Building Subcommittee, starting new, and allowing Town Council input on who serves on the subcommittee. The council, Cooke said, must be involved each step of the way to generate a plan that will gain widespread support, he said.
Cooke also advised having the Town Council determine the cost of the project and designing a project to the figure.
"Otherwise we risk failure again," Cooke said.
Christopher Duhamel
Like Cooke, Christopher Duhamel is a veteran member of the council, having served 16 years to date.
"I truly enjoy what we do on the council and I want to help the town keep its character and spirit," Duhamel said.
A long-time Republican, Duhamel ran as a Democrat in 2018 and is doing the same this year.
As a civil engineer, Duhamel said he hoped to continue his focus on infrastructure, particularly the town's drinking water and sewer systems. Completing work on the Comprehensive Plan to ensure the town's character does not change is also a priority, he said.
"We need affordable housing where it is appropriate and we need to protect open space and critical resources like the beaches, our salt ponds, and the watershed area that serves our water supply," Duhamel said.
Leading up to the election, Duhamel said residents have spoken to him about taxes and the two failed school building projects. He called for a "conservative design" for a school building project and seeking "advice and ideas from the public to get buy-in."
The need to update the municipal wastewater treatment plant continues to loom. Duhamel said town officials appear to have been successful in efforts to convince state Department of Environmental Management officials that discharge standards that would require a $20 million upgrade were too stringent.
"But we're still in the $10 million range," Duhamel said, discussing recent estimates.
Duhamel said he was generally satisfied with the Town Council's work on the rights-of-way-to-the-shoreline issue but said the council "probably could have been more proactive and brought the state Coastal Resources Management Council in sooner."
The new council, Duhamel said, will have to address how to "pass institutional knowledge on to future councils" because a term limit provision in the Town Charter could result in several inexperienced people being elected to the council in 2022, Duhamel said.
Suzanne Giorno
Suzanne Giorno is winding down her first term on the council. She has served as the council's vice president for two years and is a frequent guest on WBLQ. She said her first term was filled with phone calls and e-mails from residents bringing a variety of issues and opinions to her attention.
"I'm running because I enjoy working on behalf of the people of Westerly and listening to their concerns ... I'm one to talk to everyone. I want to know as many opinions and thoughts as possible, whether I agree with them or not," Giorno said.
She pointed to need for a school facilities project as a critical issue and called for a consistent focus on the needs of students and open dialogue.
"The building subcommittee has to listen to any and all plans and concerns," Giorno said.
Continued work on the Comprehensive Plan and rights of way to the shoreline, including looking for potential new ones, will also be on the council's plate in the new term, she said.
"It's about time the council has addressed these concerns and the lack of maintenance of the rights of way," Giorno said.
Giorno said she was thrilled to see a large number of residents get involved with the rights-of-way issue and provide the council with information, documents and photographs. She encouraged residents to stay involved in government and to consider volunteering to fill vacancies on a host of boards and commissions.
Dylan LaPietra
Dylan LaPietra, an independent, is running for elective office for the first time. He failed to keep an appointment for an interview and did not return messages seeking to reschedule.
LaPietra, who owns a business specializing in tax preparation and planning, accounting and retirement and estate planning, said in materials submitted for The Sun's Decision 2020 Voter Guide that his top two issues are rights of way to the shoreline and the proposed zoning changes for the Winnapaug Country Club golf course.
"The wishes of the citizens have to be the council's primary focus," he said. "I am going to keep it simple: Define and maintain our beach rights of way for future generations and prevent any zoning changes to the Winnapaug Golf Course."
Brian McCuin
Brian McCuin, like Cooke and Duhamel, is a veteran of the council, having served on it, at various times, for 10 years.
"I enjoy doing it. It's really a lot of fun. I enjoy the council and the people I work with on the council," McCuin said.
Having made a living in the town, McCuin said serving on the council provides him with an opportunity to give back to the town.
The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial health of the state and, in turn, the town, could be substantial, McCuin said.
"I'm so afraid of what is going to be happening with COVID. The state still doesn't have a new budget. I'm afraid it's going to come and bite us," McCuin said.
Given the pandemic's effect on employment, McCuin said, the council will be hard-pressed to raise taxes very much. "We'll have to make some cuts, and whether that means layoffs or people not getting things they are used to, I don't know. For some people it's a question of just surviving right now," McCuin said.
He pointed to the upcoming sewer plant project as one challenge that must be faced and said that despite the financial struggle he would like to see the town continue to stay focused on improving roads.
"A lot of work has been done with the road bond. We've done very well with that," McCuin said.
McCuin, a Democrat, said he was pleased with the council's work on the rights-of-way-to-the-shoreline issue and was glad state legislators helped to get state Department of Environmental Management officials involved. He also praised Rooney's work on the issue. "It's a never-ending saga, but we have to make sure they remain open and accessible," McCuin said.
Philip Overton
Philip Overton, a Republican, is hoping to return to the council. He previously served for two terms.
"I enjoy public service and I enjoy helping the town," Overton said.
As a certified financial planner, Overton took an abiding interest in the town's finances, including policies, the annual budget, and employee pensions.
Overton, a retired deep-sea diver and avid outdoorsman, was critical of the current council's initial take on the Spring Avenue right of way in Weekapaug. He said he was pleased when the council reversed course and decided not to accept theories that the right of way is private property.
"The council has a duty to preserve the existing rights of way and trying to expand access to the shoreline. We should have at least one right of way for every mile of shoreline," Overton said, adding that private property rights must always be acknowledged and respected.
Overton also called for establishment of rights of way at Winnapaug Pond, an effort that town officials announced recently is underway.
Overton has bicycled several miles in recent weeks as he has traversed various neighborhoods, stopping to leave campaign literature at households.
"I've probably put in about 45 hours over the course of 16 days," Overton said.
Overton pointed to rights of way, the future of the Winnapaug Country Club golf course, and the future of the Tower Street School Community Center as issues that will likely draw the new council's attention. He said he is hopeful neighbors will work with the golf course owner and reach an agreement that allows the property owner to take steps he says are necessary to sustain the course while keeping the property largely open and green.
Overton said he backed the Planning Board's recommendation to retain a portion of the Tower Street property for use as a community center and selling part of the property.
As a fiscal conservative, Overton said he will push for keeping taxes low but not ignore the need for expenditures to maintain assets and infrastructure.
"Otherwise we will pay more in the end," Overton said. "I feel like a little pain each year even in difficult times is a prudent approach."
