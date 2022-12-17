Following a United States District Court decision refusing to enjoin Rhode Island’s ban on large-capacity magazines, the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General reminds Rhode Islanders of recently enacted firearms safety laws in Rhode Island.
During the 2022 legislative session, three firearms safety laws were enacted: a law banning large-capacity feeding devices; a law banning the open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles; and a law raising the age to purchase any firearm from 18 to 21, which also imposes new requirements with respect to the purchase of ammunition.
Sunday, Dec. 18, is the last day for Rhode Islanders who were already in possession of large-capacity magazines to come into compliance with the new 10-round limit; and on Sunday, Jan. 1 new ammunition purchase requirements come into effect.
Rhode Islanders who are in possession of large-capacity magazines must come into compliance by Sunday, Dec. 18, with the new law by doing any of the following: Permanently modify the feeding device such that it cannot hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition; surrender the feeding device to the police department in the city or town where the person resides or to the Rhode Island State Police; transfer or sell the feeding device to a federally licensed firearm dealer; or transfer or sell the feeding device to a person or firm outside the State of Rhode Island that is lawfully entitled to own or possess such a feeding device.
Examples of permanent modification include the insertion of a limiter or blocker into a non-compliant device which will limit the capacity to 10 rounds. The limiter or blocker must be epoxied or riveted to the body of the device to constitute a permanent modification.
State and local law enforcement are prepared for the surrender of large-capacity magazines. Rhode Islanders may surrender their large-capacity feeding device(s) to their local police department or to the Rhode Island State Police in either of two ways: Anonymous surrender to the department, with no questions asked, or documented surrender for anyone who wishes to have a record or receipt of where, when and what was surrendered pursuant to this law. Surrendered magazines must be unloaded and separated from any firearm when being surrendered.
For any “documented surrender,” the department will store the large capacity magazine(s) in a manner that will allow their return to the owner, in the event the law is later found to be unconstitutional. Those who choose to surrender anonymously will not be able to reclaim their devices.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, in order to purchase ammunition, the buyer must be 21 years of age or older and have a valid pistol/revolver safety certificate issued by the DEM, a Rhode Island hunter education course card issued by the DEM, or a permit to carry from either their local police department or the Attorney General.
For more information, visit riag.ri.gov/firearm_safety_guidance.
