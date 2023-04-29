WESTERLY — The Educational Awards Committee of the Dante Society of Westerly awarded its 2023 educational assistance grants for activities related to Italian studies to the following educators in area schools: Nancy Magliari, Westerly High School; Catena Bellone, Westerly High School; Jennifer Trevisiol, Prout School; and Doris Messina, St. Michael School.
For the 2024 award cycle, interested educators should visit WesterlyDanteSociety.org for more information and applications.
