WESTERLY — The piercing whine of chainsaws and wood chippers rang out in downtown Westerly Monday as crews tended to downed and damaged trees in Wilcox Park.
The damage was attributed to a powerful thunderstorm that brought a gust of wind measured at 68 mph in Westerly at 10:38 p.m. Sunday. The uniquely-timed storm, according to weather experts, tracked along a straight line from Western Pennsylvania to Cape Cod.
"A straight line of thunderstorms in and of itself is not unusual, but it is somewhat unusual for mid-November," said Bill Simpson, a National Weather Service spokesman.
Alan Peck, Wilcox Park superintendent, said damage to the park from the storm exceeded damage from any other storm, including hurricanes, during his 20 years on the job. Late Monday morning, Peck was assisting with the clean-up effort and assessing the damage.
"I wonder if it was a tornado or a micro-burst," Peck said.
Simpson, from the National Weather Service, said weather experts are confident the event was a powerful thunderstorm. When thunderstorms track on a straight line they can carry a potent force that is close to that of a low-level tornado, he said.
The storm claimed one of the park's Champion trees and damaged a bur oak that is also on the Rhode Island Tree Council's Register of Big Trees. The park now has seven Champion trees on the council's list.
Part of a Norway Spruce that was knocked down by the storm ripped a hole in the roof of the 15-acre park's comfort station. A hackberry tree that was ripped out of the ground and felled narrowly missed the park's greenhouse and came down on top of young trees growing in a planting bed.
Peck said he was thankful that Westerly-based Acorn Tree Services was available Monday to respond immediately and assist with the cleanup effort.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the department responded to dozens of storm-related calls Sunday night. Most of the calls involved alarms set off by the heavy winds. Officers also alerted town and state officials to minor flooding on some roads in the town. The wind knocked over a mobile trailer the department uses to flash traffic advisories and other messages. A solar panel on the trailer, which was stationed in the downtown area, was smashed. Lacey said.
Electrical service in the town was disrupted by the storm on two occasions — once for about one hour and once for about 45 minutes, Lacey said. At its peak, about 5,800 National Grid customers were without power in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, and Eversource reported more than 36,000 power outages at one point in Connecticut.
A few remaining outages in Stonington were expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Eversource website.
