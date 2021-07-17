WESTERLY — The long-sought Church Street sidewalk project is nearing final approval.
The Town Council, during a meeting scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall, is expected to approve one of four potential options for the project, which some say has been discussed for as many as 30 years.
Option 1 calls for a concrete curb and asphalt sidewalks for $603,960; option 2 calls for a concrete curb and concrete sidewalks for $656,100; and option 3 calls for a granite curb and concrete sidewalks for $701,825. Option 4, which was described as a maintenance project by Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski, would involve repairing 665 feet of three damaged segments of the existing sidewalks for $65,000. Options 1-3 would all require an additional $60,000 expenditure for a consulting engineering firm to provide oversight and management of the project. Option 4, which would not include the drainage improvements in the other options, could be overseen by the municipal Engineering Department, Zalaski told the council during its July 12 meeting.
Local officials have long recognized the need to fix the sidewalks on Church Street, which is also called Route 216, but have been hesitant to use town funds for a state road. After so many years, local officials appear ready to give up on hopes the state will come through.
"This is nothing new. It has been going on for 30 years. The state has completely neglected their responsibility … we cherish and value our citizens in Bradford and we do need to get those sidewalks done," said Councilor Philip Overton.
Councilor Karen Cioffi, who serves as chairwoman of the council's Public Works Subcommittee, offered a similar take.
"This is a difficult subject — you should have decent sidewalks. I don't blame you for wanting to improve these sidewalks ... I agree they need to be fixed, but darn it I'm disgusted with this state. They've got money for the most ridiculous things but not for these sidewalks," Cioffi said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel, a longtime member of the council, said local officials had hoped that by having the town pay for design of the project the state might stand up and pay for construction.
"The state said, 'no,' so it falls to the town," Duhamel said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno said the council must make good on earlier promises.
"I couldn't be more in favor of this ... it is long overdue," Giorno said.
Former Town Councilor William Aiello, who lives on Church Street, thanked the council for supporting the project that will extend sidewalks on the south side of the road and replace the narrow and uneven ones that are hard to pass, especially for disabled people.
"I am the unofficial representative for the Church Street community. It's nearly every week that people ask me about the Church Street sidewalks," Aiello said.
Aiello pushed for a granite curb and concrete sidewalks, saying granite would hold up better and protect the town's investment in new sidewalks.
Jean Aiello, William's mother, said the Church Street sidewalks are too narrow for her to navigate using a walker.
A majority of council members said they favored option 3, but a formal vote is expected to occur on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.