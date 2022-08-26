FILE — A coyote runs across state Route 3 outside of Tupper Lake, N.Y., in the Adirondacks, Sept. 20, 2010. Advocates think wolves are hunting and howling in the Northeast woods, more than a century after they were shot, trapped and poisoned into eradication across the region. Complicating the question is the fact that wolves can not only appear similar to eastern coyotes, but that they typically share genetic material. (Mike Lynch/Adirondack Daily Enterprise via AP, File)