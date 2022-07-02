A crowded field of six candidates has emerged in the contest to represent the state's 38th Senate District. In the early going, voters have three Democrats, one Republican, and two independents to consider.
When the ballot is released for the election in November it will be the first time in 30 years that the name of incumbent Republican Dennis Algiere, who often ran unopposed, does not appear. Algiere announced in May that he would not seek reelection.
The following is a look at the candidates seeking to represent the district, which comprises Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown. The three Democratic candidates will face off in a primary in September.
Sharon Ahern
Running as a Democrat, Ahern is currently president of the Westerly Town Council. She is in the final months of a second consecutive term on the council and is prohibited from running for the council this election cycle due to a term limit provision in the town charter.
A graduate of Wellesley College and Tulane University Law School, Ahern also served as chief of staff to former Westerly Town Manager Joseph Turo and as executive director of the now dissolved Westerly-Pawcatuck Joint Development Task Force, a group that worked to revitalize the shared downtown area of the two towns. She also served as executive director of the Watch Hill Conservancy.
"I think I offer a good mix of education and experience," Ahern said.
If elected, Ahern said, she would work to ensure the district receives as much assistance, financial and otherwise, from state government.
"I do not feel we get enough rate of return on our tax dollars," Ahern said.
As an example, Ahern said she would push for state economic officials to market the towns and help bring businesses to the area. She pointed to beach access, increasing Westerly's share of the hotel and meal tax, affordable housing, climate change resiliency, and creating a state animal advocate position as additional priorities. The state will also have to address the rapidly shrinking amount of usable space at the central landfill in Johnston, she said.
Caswell Cooke Jr.
Cooke has been involved in politics, in one way or another, since he was a college student when he interned for a member of the British Parliament, worked as an intern for a member of the U.S. Congress, and worked at the JFK School of Government at Harvard University. He is executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association, co-owner of The Haven Express, formerly Seafood Haven, and a real estate agent. He is currently completing his seventh overall term on the Westerly Town Council and has worked on presidential campaigns and served three times as an alternate delegate at the Republican National Convention. He is running as an independent, saying he hopes to stay out of the partisan division that is choking government on many levels.
"I've got the resume. I've served Westerly for 16 years, (and) my experience with the MBA and as a small business owner have led me to this point," Cooke said.
The 38th District, perhaps because of its remoteness from Providence, seems to struggle for the attention of the General Assembly and state government, Cooke said.
"This area is the furthest away from Providence and we don't seem to get our fair share. We need a strong advocate like Dennis Algiere has been," Cooke said.
As MBA president, Cooke has worked to forge strong relationships with several governors over the years.
"It's no secret that Gov. Dan McKee comes to Westerly a lot, and I believe I've had a lot to do with that," he said.
He is also familiar with the staff of the state Department of Environmental Management and has often worked with them to solve problems facing Misquamicut and its shoreline tourism industry, he said.
Robert Devillers
An independent candidate, Devillers said he did not anticipate raising funds for his campaign. Instead, he said, he planned to put up a sign outside his Bob's Motorcycles Sales business on Route 3. After running his business for 30 years, DeVillers said he is now semi-retired.
If elected, Devillers said, he hoped to build a coalition of like-minded senators who are committed to action and accomplishing goals rather than partisan stalemates. The cost of health care, especially for senior citizens, and gun laws that allow for the purchase of high-caliber machine guns or what Devillers called "weapons of war" must be addressed, he said.
Initiatives such as making healthcare more affordable will likely mean higher taxes, he said. "I'm sorry to say that is the case, but I'm not talking about overtaxing," Devillers said.
Some European countries that have higher tax rates might serve as a model, he said.
"There are other countries that do not have the homelessness, mental health, and drug dependency problems that we have," Devillers said.
Victoria Gu
A South Kingstown native who now lives in Charlestown, Gu was raised by her parents, who emigrated from China. The Harvard University-educated Gu has a degree in economics and works as a senior software engineer for LunaYou, a maternal well-being platform that is working in partnership with Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and aspires to provide services to women in multiple states.
Gu, who is running as a Democrat, is chair of the Charlestown Climate Resiliency Commission. She pointed to the escalating cost of home ownership in the district and shoreline access as issues she would focus on if elected.
"This is a place where many generations of families have stayed but affordability has become an issue," Gu said.
Although the state House of Representatives passed a significant shoreline access bill during the recently ended legislative session, Gu noted that the bill is languishing without a champion in the Senate. "That's a priority for me, I want to see it passed," Gu said of the bill, which seeks to clarify the line between private and public property along the shoreline.
Gu said her education would help her to encourage evidence-based approaches to problems the state faces. The state must also do more to help senior citizens live healthy lives in housing they can afford, she said.
Michael Niemeyer
A Democrat who is associated with the RI Political Cooperative, Niemeyer said he was motivated to run by the experience his family faced when his youngest daughter was diagnosed with a rare brain disease. Despite having what he thought was a solid private insurance plan, Niemeyer said the family faced $20,000 in uncovered expenses related to his infant daughter's care.
"It seemed like a complete failure of the system," Niemeyer said. "It's a failure that is impacting vulnerable people and it's not being addressed," Niemeyer said.
Niemeyer, who lives in Bradford with his wife and two daughters, is a corporate and foundation partnerships associate at Plan International USA, a girls' rights organization working in 50 countries to clear barriers for girls, protect them from violence, and give them access to education.
In addition to health care and insurance, Niemeyer pointed to climate change and the state's opportunity in the "green economy" as a priority. The state's small businesses need more support and shoreline access should be addressed, he added.
If elected, Niemeyer said, he would push state officials to take greater advantage of federal funding for medical expenses and other issues.
"The amount of money we are missing out on is easily in the millions each year if not more," Niemeyer said.
Westin Place
The lone Republican candidate in the race, Place said he joined the party and the contest after learning that no other conservative-leaning individual appeared ready to throw their hat in the ring.
"It was more of a need than a want," Place said, explaining his decision to run.
A resident of Bradford, where he lives with his wife and two young children, Place is an independent owner/operator truck driver who works mostly in the Northeast. If elected, Place said, he would work to make the state a more family- and business-friendly environment.
"I want my children to have a better opportunity than I had," Place said.
Having seen most of the country, Place said, he is certain that Rhode Island and Westerly are unique places that should preserved. He describes himself as "a patriot first, a conservative second, and a Republican third."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.