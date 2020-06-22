WESTERLY — A newly roped-off area on East Beach has drawn the attention of both state and local officials.
The spot is adjacent to the Bluff Avenue entrance to the beach, where a public right of way, or path, is used to get on the beach. On the ropes are signs that suggest the roped-off area is a dune-restoration project. In the bottom right corner of the signs is the East Beach Association emblem, but an association official on Friday said the association has no involvement with the signs or the rope barrier. The association is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization that has cleaned the beach for decades and was created to provide stewardship over the beach.
The state Coastal Resources Management Council issued a cease-and-desist order to Paul Cappuccio, the owner of 10 Bluff Ave., for installing the "post and rope fence on the coastal feature of your property ... located at 10 Bluff Ave. without benefit of a CRMC assent or in violation of a council order," the order reads. CRMC regulations require plans for proposed construction, grading, filling and other alterations within 200 feet of a coastal feature, such as a dune, to be submitted to the council for review, evaluation and comment prior to the activity commencing.
Cappuccio has 10 days from the June 16 date of the cease-and-desist order to remove the rope and posts. Failure to comply is punishable by "fines and penalties established by law," according to the order. On Monday, Cappuccio declined to comment for this article.
A CRMC spokeswoman said it appears efforts have been made to restore the dune by planting beach grass plugs but said the project is not sanctioned by the council.
On a recent afternoon, beachgoers sat just outside the roped-off area and a toddler played in the roped-off area.
Peter Brockman, East Beach Association president, said until the new roping went up, the association routinely cleaned the roped-off area and installed snow fencing and beach grass.
"Without an understanding with the property owner, the EBA will not enter into the roped-off area for any reason," Brockman said.
At or near high tide, Brockman said, lateral access along the shoreline is inhibited by the ropes and posts.
"This can become a safety issue interfering with emergency responders’ effective and immediate access to the entire beach," Brockman said.
Watch Hill Fire District officials say the beach, except for the public trust area that the state constitution protects for use by the public, is private and that the owners have historically welcomed public use of it.
"I should add that in defense of the beachfront property owners, some beachgoers are very disrespectful of the beach and the private property rights of those who live along the shore. That part of East Beach tends to get very crowded on hot summer days, and the EBA typically keeps quite busy cleaning that area. Most people are respectful and appreciative of their beach access, but like with everything else, there’s usually a small minority of people who can ruin things for everyone else," Brockman said.
Cappuccio, a former executive vice president and house counsel for the Time Warner media and entertainment company, bought the property in October for $17.6 million. Cappuccio also maintains a residence in Greenwich, Conn.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said police contacted CRMC about the roped-off area after receiving reports of it early last week.
