WAKEFIELD — The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council and Rhode Island Sea Grant will continue their summer webinar series aimed at informing the public on issues related to shoreline public access in Rhode Island with a session on environmental justice and shoreline access this evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
“Shoreline Access for All: Environmental Justice along the Coast” will discuss environmental justice issues pertaining to shoreline public access in Rhode Island. Kate Mulvaney, social scientist for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will introduce environmental justice in this context, and will discuss findings from a study investigating relative access to coastal public access points based on race, income, and geographic location across the state. Julia Twichell, watershed and GIS specialist for the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program, will present research that used cell phone data to track visits to coastal public access points. Leah Feldman, CRMC policy analyst, will conclude by exploring the impacts of participation in a place-based educational sailing program in Newport as well as outline CRMC’s work to improve equity in coastal access. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
To register for this webinar (RSVPs are required to reserve a space), go to www.crmc.ri.gov/publicaccess.html. Those who register will be permitted to ask questions in advance of the webinar, and there will also be time during the session for questions and answers. Recordings and additional resources are available at www.crmc.ri.gov/publicaccess.html.
Sun staff
