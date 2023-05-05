WESTERLY — A public hearing on whether Westerly’s Spring Avenue extension should be designated a state public right of way is expected to begin in late June.
The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council Rights-of-Way Subcommittee will hold a status update May 23 and at that time also schedule the start of a public hearing.
The CRMC’s subcommittee met April 25 to lay the groundwork for the coming meetings.
“The subcommittee is working, investigating and reviewing this material to get to a point where we can have hearings,” CRMC Executive Director Jeffrey Willis said. CRMC is the state agency with the authority to designate and enforce public rights of way to the shoreline.
The latest meeting was an opportunity for attorneys representing interested parties, including Westerly and the Weekapaug Fire District, to schedule a meeting to discuss facts and any points of information that are in dispute regarding the Spring Avenue matter.
“The town remains available to assist in any way it can to provide information, providing documents too to the parties to assist them in reaching an agreed statement of facts,” Westerly Town Solicitor William Conley said.
Michael Rubin, representing Westerly resident Caroline Contrata, made a similar statement to the subcommittee. A lawyer for the Weekapaug Fire District was not present.
Under the state’s constitution, the law protects a citizen’s right to fish, gather seaweed, swim and walk along the shoreline. The rights of way provide access to enjoy those rights but have become the subject of intense debate and questions over whether specific rights of way are available for public use or should be deemed private property.
Several Westerly residents told the subcommittee they want to see the Spring Avenue extension restored to public use.
“We’re reliant on these right of ways,” Ben Weber said. “That’s our only legal means to get to the shoreline over private property to exercise our constitutional rights. We’re not trying to take anything. We’re just trying to restore what is our way of legally getting to the shoreline.”
Rubin, a retired lawyer in the state Attorney General’s Office who prosecuted beach-access cases, said he is trying to line up “a very esteemed title expert” to testify in June on behalf of the right-of-way proponents.
“Whether he’s going to have enough runway from that point to come up with a report, possibly be susceptible to deposition to the other side, I don’t know,” he said. “Members of the public, some aligned with me, have voiced the need to get going on this. I’d hate to be the one slowing it down.”
The CRMC subcommittee said hearings could extend over several dates. The hearing would take place in Westerly, for the convenience of residents who wish to speak.
“The public at large doesn’t actually have representation,” Weber said, requesting sufficient advance notice of the hearing from the CRMC.
In December, the Westerly Town Council backed a resolution supporting the state’s role in determining if Spring Avenue Extension will be recognized as a public right of way to the shore.
Access to the shoreline in the village of Weekapaug leaped firmly into the public consciousness in 2020 when new obstacles were placed at parking spaces on Spray Rock Road and at the Weekapaug Breachway. Many, including town officials, said the obstacles were placed by Weekapaug Fire District officials.
Spring Avenue, which is also referred to as Spring Avenue Extension and Spring Lane, is a paper road, meaning it appears on some maps but is not delineated as a road with pavement or street signs. The question of whether it is a public right of way has persisted for years.
In 2008, the town hired attorney Charles Soloveitzik, who found “conflicting evidence for the proposition that Spring Avenue is a public/ town road or public right-of-way to the ocean.”
The council initially accepted Soloveitzik’s opinion after receiving further input from the then-town attorney, but eventually agreed in November 2020 to ask CRMC to research the matter after backlash from residents.
Last November, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said he “strongly supported” the CRMC’s anticipated affirmation and designation of Spring Avenue Extension as a right of way. Neronha said there is strong evidence that the Spring Avenue extension was formally dedicated, as well, with the most identifiable dedication shown in the plat from 1920.
