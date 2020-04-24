The COVID-19 crisis has led to a number of businesses turning to digital means, and local police are no exception.
From use of Facebook to communicate with the public to conducting role call via cell phone or through Zoom video conferencing, departments across southern Rhode Island have made further changes in policy to help officers adhere to social distancing while still serving the community.
The changes in policy are designed to limit face-to-face interactions while still allowing officers to patrol in a proactive manner that will help to deter crime and allow officers to respond safely when a crime does occur, administration with the Westerly, Hopkinton and Richmond police departments all said this week.
For small departments in particular, the need to suppress possible exposure to officers is vital to maintaining sufficient staff for operations, both Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier and Richmond Police Lt. John Arnold said.
“When you operate with a department as small as ours, all it would take is for one person to carry the virus in and it could potentially wipe out an entire shift,” Carrier said. “That’s a worst-case scenario and it’s why we are taking so many precautions to limit interactions.”
For Westerly police, the threat is one that has already hit home. According to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, two officers were tested as a precaution, but fortunately the results came up negative. The department needed to consider potentially widespread testing at another point after officers were exposed to two residents with symptoms, but fortunately tests on those residents also came up negative.
But with every sudden-death call, domestic situation or medical assist, Lacey said the risk of exposure is there.
“We aren’t going to sit back and not respond,” Lacey said. “If there is an emergency, if there is a need to investigate a crime, the officers are going to do what they need to in order to do the job.”
When it comes to limiting exposure, one of the biggest changes for all three departments has been the elimination of a traditional roll call. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the departments would hold a meeting at the start of every shift to share information and receive assignments. Local departments are no longer using roll call — at least not in the physical sense.
In Westerly, Lacey said the agency has transitioned to using Zoom conferencing to check in at the beginning and end of every shift. This allows the officers to still connect but prevents them from congregating in the main building.
On the rare occasion where officers need to meet to discuss more sensitive information, Lacey said the department has a room designed to help maintain social distancing, and discussions are kept short, with most information made available via the department’s protected intranet system.
Officers are also instructed to avoid going into the dispatch center, a restriction designed to protect those inside the center already. Each shift has two dispatchers with their own work stations, distanced about 16 feet apart, Lacey said. Each station is independently fitted and there is no reason for the two dispatchers to cross paths.
In smaller communities, including Hopkinton and Richmond, even stricter regulations are set on how and when officers may enter the main station. Carrier said that roll call is often done through email and officers are encouraged to stagger their entry into the station. He said officers will still see each other on occasion, but must do so in limited groups, if not one-on-one, and the officers must be wearing a mask.
In Richmond, the policy is even more restrictive. The officers will receive instructions and cruiser assignments right at the start of their shift and are expected to head right out on the road, Arnold explained. This allows for the ending shift to get off the road with limited, if any, interaction between officers.
The police in Richmond who accept detail assignments also no longer go to the main office in order to get their equipment or paperwork. The paperwork is filed through a satellite location where the officer is able to pick up and drop off department-issued equipment or vehicles.
“There is no need for us to take unnecessary risks,” Arnold said. “The more we are able to protect our officers and keep them healthy, the better we can meet any needs that should arise during the crisis.”
