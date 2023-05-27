PROVIDENCE — School One and Write Rhode Island are hosting a Creative Writing Institute for students in grades 7-12. The institute will be held at School One, 220 University Ave., Providence, Monday to Friday, July 31 to Aug. 4.
Designed for students who are passionate about writing and want the chance to meet with other writers, improve their writing skills, and try out new things, the classes will include fiction, poetry, horror, comics, and sci fi. In addition, there will be ceramics, bookmaking, animation, and meditation.
Two sessions will run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $200. To register or for more information, visit school-one.org/literary-center/youth-writers/, call 401-331-2497, or email dianac@school-one.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.