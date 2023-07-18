WESTERLY — She had chickens and an egg route with her grandfather when she was a young girl growing up in the Brockton, Massachusetts of the 1940s, but Nancy McRae Balentine had never seen a quilt.
So, years later, when she was married, and first laid her eyes on a hand sewn quilt — while on a visit to a relative's house with her mother-in-law — Balentine became enchanted.
"The next day I made my own," Balentine said with a smile.
"That was at least 40 years ago," she added with a laugh, "and the quilt wasn't very good."
Soon after, Balentine said, she joined the Ninigret Quilters and set to work improving her handwork, picking up pointers wherever she could.
Today, 55 of Balentine's quilts are on display in the Hoxie Gallery of the Westerly Library in an exhibit called "Geometry and Beyond."
The "Geometry" comes from the various shapes quilters use in traditional quilting, she explained — rectangles, triangles and squares.
"My early quilts recreated the traditional geometric designs familiar to all quilters," Balentine writes in her artist's statement. "At some point, I realized I could connect images from aspects of my life that would add personal meaning to quilts."
"My interest in literature, my faith, children's art and other needlework art began to show up in my quilts," she writes. "Having seven grandchildren eager to see their drawings become fabric art focused my efforts. While I still enjoy the range of geometry and color in traditional quilts, I do prefer designs that connect me emotionally to viewers."
"Geometry and Beyond" presents a "full span of my explorations so far," she said.
On a recent afternoon, Balentine, an octogenarian mother of three and grandmother of seven, walked around the gallery, explaining the story behind each of her creations. The styles and subjects of her quilts vary from traditional to contemporary; from spiritual to cautionary and from simple to complex.
There are house quilts, quilts made with cloth butterflies she inherited from a woman in Pawcatuck, quilts with poems, quilts inspired by her grandchildren, quilts with bits of wool and quilts with little fabric animals Balentine found at Walmart.
"You get fabric where you can," she said with a soft laugh, adding that she often uses pen and applique.
"Applique can be tricky," Balentine said as she continued on the tour of her quilts.
A long time English teacher with a degree in library science from the University of Rhode Island, Balentine has several quilts that reflect her love of literature.
"Do you know 'The Number One Ladies' Detective Agency,'" Balentine asked? as she pointed to a quilt featuring a book by novelist Alexander McCall Smith set in Botswana and featuring the character Mma Precious Ramotswe.
"I'm an adapter," Balentine explained. "I use other people's things and I adapt them ... I change them."
"They are all hand quilted," Balentine said as she pointed to a quilt inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince."
"This might be the best one," she said as she stood next to a quilt that included a poem written by one of her students.
"It's about "brokenness," said the longtime member of Westerly's Central Baptist Church. "Children pick up on things."
The boy's parents had recently divorced, Balentine explained, and the poem, given as an assignment, was what he turned in.
Nearby, on another wall, expertly hung, was a brightly colored quilt with lizards and ants. On another wall hung a quilt inspired by the Māori people of Australia.
"I've done a great deal of traveling," Balentine said, adding that one of her sons has been to Africa several times.
"But Westerly is the best place to live," put in the quilter as she continued to describe the story behind each of her creations.
"And this is just a fun one, Balentine said with a laugh, "just because of all the animals."
Under another quilt, featuring the character from the cover of Arnold Lobel's book "Fables," was a table with a copy of the book and a display of cards, for sale, with small cloth squares, all hand quilted by Balentine.
"And these," Balentine said, smiling proudly, "are quilts based on my grandchildren's art work."
Two of her granddaughters, Charlotte, 18, and Molly, 22, helped hang the show, along with well-known local framer Lido Mochetti.
"This is really all his doing," said Balentine, explaining that Mochetti, who has hung many a show in the Hoxie Gallery, is an expert at placing art on gallery walls.
"I've been familiar with Nancy's amazing quilts for a number of years," Mochetti said in an email Monday, "but it was an added pleasure to be able to display them in the wonderful space of Westerly Library's Hoxie Gallery."
"To see them as a group, not only close up but also from a distance, adds a new dimension to their beauty and Nancy's creativity," added Mochetti, who for many years framed art at the former Classic Framers on High Street in downtown Westerly. "Nancy is a prolific artist, so the real challenge was choosing which quilts to exhibit."
"She has quite an impressive collection," he added.
