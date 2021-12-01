WESTERLY — Westerly High School students and staff are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases involving 14 students and one teacher.
Families were notified Monday that 10 students and one teacher had tested positive for the virus. School officials also confirmed that four other students tested positive a few days before.
The 10 student cases announced on Monday led to seven other people having to quarantine. Many other close contacts were not required to quarantine because they were vaccinated. Students who test positive are required to isolate for 10 days or more depending on whether they are symptomatic. There were 748 students enrolled at the high school as of early October.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said a "strong majority" of the 10 students announced as having tested positive for the virus are believed to have contracted the virus away from school. It was not clear, as of Wednesday, how many of the students who tested positive had been vaccinated, Garceau said.
"We were not all that surprised, following a holiday weekend, to see an increase in cases," Garceau said.
As a result of the positive cases, Garceau said a testing clinic will be offered at the high school on Tuesday of next week. Parents will have the option of having their child tested during the clinic.
Other schools in the district have experienced few positive cases recently. School officials learned on Monday that a State Street Elementary School student recently tested positive. A student at Springbrook Elementary School was also reported to have tested positive recently. Because the student had not been in school for one week, close contacts were not required to quarantine, Garceau said.
"It's been relatively quiet except for the high school right now," Garceau said.
News of the cases at the high school coincided with Gov. Dan McKee announcing on Wednesday that a test-to-stay program that was started in Westerly as a pilot program was expanding to other districts in the state. Parents, teachers, and support staff were recently asked to respond to a survey aimed at gauging opinions and experiences on the test-to-stay program in Westerly.
"It has saved hundreds of days of instruction," Garceau said.
Under the test-to-stay program, which is limited to 5- to 11-year-olds, parents of students who have been exposed to individuals who tested positive for the virus can opt to have their child tested by school officials over a period of days. If the students do not test positive they do not have to quarantine. The program was developed before vaccines were approved for 5- to 15-year-olds.
There were seven patients being treated for COVID-19 at Westerly Hospital and nine patients being treated for the virus at L+M Hospital in New London on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the hospitals said.
